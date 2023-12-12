Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Egg truck crashed on SR 18 blocks road, clean up won’t be over easy

Dec 12, 2023, 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

(Photo from WSDOT)...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A crash involving a semi-truck full of eggs sent state troopers scrambling to State Route 18 near Raging River bridge Tuesday morning.

The mess has blocked SR 18 west of I-90 just after 4 a.m., Washington State Patrol said.

More news: The WORST commutes and traffic jams in Washington State history

WSP said there were no serious injuries during the crash but said there were “lots of eggs to clean up.”

Crews are working to clear the road.

WSDOT said that drivers should expect delays in the area, and the backup was around two miles long at 8:15 a.m. If you need to commute on SR 18, you might be poached.

MyNorthwest News

measure 1 tacoma rent...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s renter rights’ measure is in effect, but the city won’t enforce it

The ordinance is called the 2023 Landlord Fairness Code Initiative. City of Tacoma voters narrowly approved it during the November 2023 election.

3 hours ago

Bellevue house...

KIRO 7 News Staff

City of Bellevue, school votes to pay family $5M over landslide that destroyed home in 2022

The City of Bellevue and a Bellevue private school have authorized a combined $5 million settlement to the family whose home was destroyed in a landslide in early 2022.

3 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Have you seen this giant mirror ball that was stolen in Gig Harbor?

Gig Harbor police have a unique car theft case on their hands. A van stolen from a community in Gig Harbor had a giant mirror ball stored inside, and thieves managed to get away with it Saturday evening.

3 hours ago

shootings WA...

Associated Press

Texas prosecutors drop murder charges against 2 of 3 people in fatal stabbing of Seattle woman

Texas prosecutors have dropped murder charges against two people in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Seattle woman as a trial continues with the third defendant.

18 hours ago

rental assistance fraud...

L.B. Gilbert

Ringleader pleads guilty in major King County rental assistance fraud case

Federal prosecutors call it one of the country's most prolific rental assistance fraud cases, with the culprits facing a 26-count indicment

21 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kitsap County murder suspect arrested after pursuit and crash with Amazon van

A murder suspect wanted in Kitsap County was arrested Saturday after a pursuit and crash, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

22 hours ago

Egg truck crashed on SR 18 blocks road, clean up won’t be over easy