Egg truck crashed on SR 18 blocks road, clean up won’t be over easy

A crash involving a semi-truck full of eggs sent state troopers scrambling to State Route 18 near Raging River bridge Tuesday morning.

The mess has blocked SR 18 west of I-90 just after 4 a.m., Washington State Patrol said.

WSP said there were no serious injuries during the crash but said there were “lots of eggs to clean up.”

Crews are working to clear the road.

WSDOT said that drivers should expect delays in the area, and the backup was around two miles long at 8:15 a.m. If you need to commute on SR 18, you might be poached.

Morning. This messy, complicated scene continues to fully block SR 18. Crews are working as fast as they safely can to clear it but plan to avoid the area if you can and follow @wsdot_traffic and @wspd2pio for updates. https://t.co/aErXO24b2k — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 12, 2023

#BlockingAlert SR18 is fully blocked near the Raging River bridge west of I-90. Minor injury but this will take a bit to clear. use alternate routes. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 12, 2023

UPDATE: SR 18 between Issaquah Hobart Rd & I-90 off-ramp I know this isn’t eggs-actly what you had in mind for your morning commute however here’s another view of the clean up our crews are working on. The eastbound backup is almost two miles. Continue to seek alternate routes. https://t.co/y28V3Qha9E pic.twitter.com/nixYoTxdeR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 12, 2023