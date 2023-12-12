Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

1 student dead, 2 hospitalized by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Evergreen State College

Dec 12, 2023, 11:27 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Carbon monoxide poisoning...

Washington State Patrol is investigating reports of a carbon monoxide poisoning at Evergreen State College. (Andrew Kim/Flickr)

(Andrew Kim/Flickr)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A student is dead, and two others were hospitalized at Evergreen State College because of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, as first reported by The Olympian.

The Thurston County Coroner confirmed the death.

According to a media release from the college, a contractor working on campus near a student housing building first responded to carbon monoxide alarms.

“The alarm system had gone off earlier in the day and the contractor had been out and I believe they had last been on campus around 7 p.m.,” Kelly von Holtz, a representative from Evergreen told KIRO Newsradio.

Aid was sent to the school about 8:10 p.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

Police broke down the door of the housing unit and performed CPR on the three students who were found.

“The modular unit where the incident happened is closed off,” von Hotz said. “Campus housing has all been checked and cleared.”

A responding officer was also injured but did not need to be hospitalized.

“This is a tragedy and we grieve for our students and families,” said Evergreen President John Carmichael.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said they are investigating the death.

Other news: Morning apartment fire forces evacuation of Tukwila residents

Students in adjacent housing were notified on Monday, according to the college.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MyNorthwest News

FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health reports e...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Investigation finds that pharmacies hand medical records over to police without warrant

A Congressional investigation has revealed major pharmacies routinely reveal customers’ medical records to police and the government without a warrant, according to the Washington Post.

17 minutes ago

(Photo from WSDOT)...

L.B. Gilbert

SR 18 reopens after crash scrambles semi loaded with eggs

Update 12:15 a.m.: State Route 18 has reopened after crews cleared the crashed semi and its runny payload. Original 8:12 a.m.: A crash involving a semi-truck full of eggs sent state troopers scrambling to State Route 18 near Raging River bridge Tuesday morning. The mess has blocked SR 18 west of I-90 just after 4 […]

37 minutes ago

stevens pass reopens...

L.B. Gilbert

Winter sports return as Stevens Pass reopens for 2023-24 season

Tuesday is officially the start of ski season at Stevens Pass and several other local ski areas in Western Washington.

47 minutes ago

Tukwila fire...

Bill Kaczaraba

Morning apartment fire forces evacuation of Tukwila residents

A fire forced the evacuation of the fifth and sixth floors of a Tukwila apartment building on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Seattle non-profits...

Associated Press

Adoptive parents sentenced in starving death of Washington teen

The adoptive parents convicted in the starving death of a 15-year-old boy in Washington state have been sentenced to decades in prison.

3 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

City of Bellevue, school votes to pay family $5M over landslide that destroyed home in 2022

The City of Bellevue and a Bellevue private school have authorized a combined $5 million settlement to the family whose home was destroyed in a landslide in early 2022.

4 hours ago

1 student dead, 2 hospitalized by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Evergreen State College