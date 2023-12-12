1 student dead, 2 hospitalized by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Evergreen State College

A student is dead, and two others were hospitalized at Evergreen State College because of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, as first reported by The Olympian.

The Thurston County Coroner confirmed the death.

According to a media release from the college, a contractor working on campus near a student housing building first responded to carbon monoxide alarms.

“The alarm system had gone off earlier in the day and the contractor had been out and I believe they had last been on campus around 7 p.m.,” Kelly von Holtz, a representative from Evergreen told KIRO Newsradio.

Aid was sent to the school about 8:10 p.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

Police broke down the door of the housing unit and performed CPR on the three students who were found.

“The modular unit where the incident happened is closed off,” von Hotz said. “Campus housing has all been checked and cleared.”

A responding officer was also injured but did not need to be hospitalized.

“This is a tragedy and we grieve for our students and families,” said Evergreen President John Carmichael.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said they are investigating the death.

Students in adjacent housing were notified on Monday, according to the college.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.