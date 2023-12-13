Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Fog making morning commute treacherous; Crash causes I-5 closure

Dec 13, 2023, 6:50 AM

Early morning fog greeted Seattle commuters. (Stephanie Klein)...

Early morning fog greeted Seattle commuters. (Stephanie Klein)

(Stephanie Klein)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Puget Sound region is blanketed with dense fog this morning. Some accidents have been reported, but on the whole, traffic has been moving through the challenge successfully.

The big exception was a crash on I-5 early around 2 a.m.

A semi-truck hauling junk vehicles spilled the cars onto southbound Interstate 5.

The highway was impacted for hours.

Traffic was being diverted onto State Route 16 or South 38th Street, but things are back to normal and there were no injuries.

MyNorthwest News

Carbon monoxide poisoning...

Bill Kaczaraba

1 student dead by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Evergreen State College

One person is dead and two people were hospitalized at Evergreen State College because of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, first reported by The Olympian.

14 hours ago

Julie Timm Sound Transit...

L.B. Gilbert

Julie Timm announces departure from Sound Transit

Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced Tuesday that she would be stepping down from her position, a little over a year after taking the role.

15 hours ago

gas spill pipeline...

L.B. Gilbert

More than 30,000 gallons of gas spill after pipeline leaks in Skagit Co.

State ecology workers estimate 30,000 gallons of gasoline leaked out of an Olympic Pipeline storage vault in Skagit County due to a part failure.

15 hours ago

Image: Ellis family attorney James Bible, third from left, speaks after Manny Ellis' sister Monet C...

Associated Press

Closing arguments start in trial of 3 Washington state police officers charged in Black man’s death

A Black man who was shocked, beaten and hogtied facedown on a sidewalk pleaded for breath during his arrest in Washington state, and the three police officers charged in his death did not respond to his pleas, a prosecutor told the jury in closing arguments of their trial Monday.

17 hours ago

seattle u robbery...

Frank Sumrall

Five suspects use AR-15 to rob Seattle U students, escaped pursuing police

Seattle Police (SPD) are looking for five suspects -- three women and two men -- who allegedly robbed a group of Seattle University students.

17 hours ago

King County, Wash., Detective Kathleen Decker speaks at a news conference in 2019, while Sheriff Mi...

Associated Press

Man arrested after King Co. detective made false statements gets $225,000 settlement

King County will pay $225,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought by a Black man who was arrested on drug charges after a veteran detective made false statements

18 hours ago

Fog making morning commute treacherous; Crash causes I-5 closure