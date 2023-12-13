Fog making morning commute treacherous; Crash causes I-5 closure

The Puget Sound region is blanketed with dense fog this morning. Some accidents have been reported, but on the whole, traffic has been moving through the challenge successfully.

Due to dense fog, visibility on our roads will be much less than usual. Remember these things:

-SLOW DOWN 🐢

-Turn headlights on, fog lights too if you have them 💡

-Increase space between you & vehicle ahead ↕️

-Be alert, eyes up 👀

-Put away distractions 📵

-Allow extra time⏰ https://t.co/3uthXjUzeA — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 13, 2023

The big exception was a crash on I-5 early around 2 a.m. A semi-truck hauling junk vehicles spilled the cars onto southbound Interstate 5. The highway was impacted for hours.

Traffic was being diverted onto State Route 16 or South 38th Street, but things are back to normal and there were no injuries.