Man stabbed at Link Light Rail Station in Tukwila

Dec 20, 2023, 6:38 AM

A police vehicle's lights (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A man was stabbed in his lower back at the Link Light Rail Station in Tukwila Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:35 p.m., officers with the Tukwila Police Department responded to the reported stabbing.

After officers arrived, they were not able to find a suspect.

Additionally, the victim was not cooperative with officers and did not provide any additional information.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

