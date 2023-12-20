Man stabbed at Link Light Rail Station in Tukwila
Dec 20, 2023, 6:38 AM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
A man was stabbed in his lower back at the Link Light Rail Station in Tukwila Tuesday afternoon.
At about 2:35 p.m., officers with the Tukwila Police Department responded to the reported stabbing.
After officers arrived, they were not able to find a suspect.
Additionally, the victim was not cooperative with officers and did not provide any additional information.
The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.