International flight from London makes forced landing in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police learned that an international flight from London was being diverted to the Yakima airport because of heavy weather on Wednesday night.

There were 166 passengers and 13 crew members on the plane who all landed safely.

Unfortunately, Yakima Airport does not have customs or immigration officers there, meaning the exhausted travelers would be forced to stay on the plane or squeeze into the small terminal.

But after a few quick phone calls, local homeland security agents and eight customs agents came to the rescue.

A trip for hot pizza soon provided the international guests with a warm meal while Delta sent a “rescue plane” to take the passengers to Seattle early Thursday morning.

“Although it was probably a nightmare for travelers, team Yakima and our federal partners stepped up and got the job done with speed, efficiency, and kindness,” said a spokesperson.