Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

International flight from London makes forced landing in Yakima

Dec 21, 2023, 4:34 PM

Yakima Flight...

Police learned that an international flight from London was being diverted to the Yakima airport because of heavy weather on Wednesday night. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police learned that an international flight from London was being diverted to the Yakima airport because of heavy weather on Wednesday night.

There were 166 passengers and 13 crew members on the plane who all landed safely.

Unfortunately, Yakima Airport does not have customs or immigration officers there, meaning the exhausted travelers would be forced to stay on the plane or squeeze into the small terminal.

But after a few quick phone calls, local homeland security agents and eight customs agents came to the rescue.

A trip for hot pizza soon provided the international guests with a warm meal while Delta sent a “rescue plane” to take the passengers to Seattle early Thursday morning.

“Although it was probably a nightmare for travelers, team Yakima and our federal partners stepped up and got the job done with speed, efficiency, and kindness,” said a spokesperson.

MyNorthwest News

An illustrated preview of the NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park. (Photo courtesy of NHL PR)...

Frank Sumrall

Heart, Sir Mix-a-Lot to headline NHL Winter Classic in Seattle

Heart and Sir Mix-A-Lot will headline the musical acts performing at the NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Day at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

2 hours ago

Image: Ellis family attorney James Bible, third from left, speaks after Manny Ellis' sister Monet C...

Frank Sumrall

3 police officers found not guilty in Manny Ellis case

Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma police custody in March 2020 following a confrontation with police officers.

4 hours ago

Tacoma Northwest Detention Center...

Matt Markovich

Washington Supreme Court rules in favor of detained workers’ wage dispute

The Washington Supreme Court ruled that detainees at an immigration detention facility in Tacoma must be paid minimum wage.

8 hours ago

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowh...

Associated Press

Top moments of 2023: Taylor Swift’s new romance, solar eclipse

A romance that united sports and music fans, a celestial wonder that drew millions of eyes skyward and a spiritual homecoming for some Native American tribes were just some of the moments that inspired us and brought joy in 2023.

22 hours ago

ferry passengers holiday season...

James Lynch

Half a million ferry passengers expected this holiday season

Staffing has also been a big issue. Retirements and other work separations have led to the loss of more than 140 employees.

1 day ago

Crash on SR 99 Wednesday morning. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

One dead in Wednesday morning accident on SR 99

A person was killed in the accident that tied up on Hwy. 99 traffic between Lynnwood and Paine Field for hours Wednesday morning.

1 day ago

International flight from London makes forced landing in Yakima