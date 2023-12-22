Seattle police welcome 62-year-old recruit into department

SEATTLE — Seattle police are welcoming a surprising new member into their department.

Jay Mackey is now officially joining the department at 62 years old.

He joined the Air Force when he was 22 and spent 19 years with them while traveling across the globe.

But when he left and joined the corporate world, Mackey said it felt like something was missing.

“We were playing the, ‘If you could go back in time, what would you do again, what would you do over?’ and I went, ‘Ugh, I would have stayed in law enforcement,'” said Mackey.

Mackey attended his graduation ceremony yesterday where he spoke to fellow graduates as the head of his class.

He tells KIRO 7 this job is giving him a chance to do something for his community and for himself.