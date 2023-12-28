Close
Pierce County charity loses $56k truck in robbery over holiday weekend

Dec 28, 2023

Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity International, work on a house. (Jason Asteros/Habitat for Humanity International via AP)

BY BILL KACZARABA


The Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity had just purchased the truck. The $56,000 Ford F650 model would be used for pickups and deliveries.

But, over the Christmas weekend, someone stole their new vehicle.

“This is really hard,” Sherrana Kildun, Habitat’s chief development officer told The Tacoma News Tribune. “Coming back from our holiday vacations, we’re excited to get back to serving our community.”

Tacoma police said someone broke into Habitat’s South Sound warehouse and stole the truck.

“The trucks are an integral part of the agency’s work,” Kildun explained.

Crime news: Why a Seattle shooting suspect remains free, at least for now

Often Habitat gets donations of used vehicles to use for their community work. This time, the thieves decided to help themselves.

The stolen truck had an immediate impact. Habitat had to reschedule donation pickups this week.

It had not even been painted with the Habitat logo.

When stolen, it had the Washington license plate number D47708C. If seen, the public is advised to call 911.

Habitat serves the area and helps build and repair homes.

 

