Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Boeing recommends airlines inspect 737 Max planes for critical loose or missing bolt

Dec 29, 2023, 6:05 AM

(KIRO 7)...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

RENTON, Wash. — Boeing is strongly urging airlines to inspect every 737 Max aircraft for a critically important bolt that may be either loose or missing.

The news broke after an unnamed international airline noticed a missing nut during a routine safety inspection. When they found another one, Boeing sent out the alert.

Almost 14,000 737 Max jets are flying every single day around the world. All of them were made in Renton, and now all of them must be taken out of service for a safety inspection that could take at least two hours per plane.

More news from KIRO 7

However, this is not the reason Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of flights to inspect their planes on Tuesday.

The FAA says the bolt holds the rudder control system which stabilizes the plane when it’s flying.

Alaska says that the inspections will not affect their flight schedules.

MyNorthwest News

It doesn't have to cost anything to be kind. (Getty Images)...

Matt Markovich

Markovich: Compassion may be expensive – kindness is not

Let me offer this for the New Year – Be kind.

20 seconds ago

Sara Nelson, city council...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson: ‘We need to reconsider what we’re spending money on’

When it comes to the often criticized King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCHA), Sara Nelson said, "We need to reconsider what we're spending money on and what they're spending money on."

59 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)C...

Associated Press

Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?

DENVER (AP) — First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next? Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate […]

1 hour ago

File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday,...

Associated Press

What stores are open and closed for New Year’s Eve 2023

It's just about time to celebrate New Year's Eve and say goodbye to 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it's wise to expect some limited business hours.

5 hours ago

El Niño weather 2023...

Ted Buehner

El Niño, drought, wildfires defined Washington’s weather in 2023

The good news was there were no heat domes, no long-lived cold waves and no widespread strong damaging wind storms.

14 hours ago

lumen...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Lumen to pay $825,000 after illegally disconnecting customers during pandemic

According to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Lumen -- formerly known as CenturyLink -- disconnected 1,099 customers in 2020 and 2021.

16 hours ago

Boeing recommends airlines inspect 737 Max planes for critical loose or missing bolt