Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Attending New Year’s Eve at the Needle? Here are best ways to get around

Dec 31, 2023, 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm

Image: Seattle's Space Needle was lit up ahead of the city's New Year's Eve 2023 celebrations....

Seattle's Space Needle was lit up ahead of the city's New Year's Eve 2023 celebrations. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — As we quickly approach 2024, people are getting ready to ring in the new year at the Space Needle!

“The fireworks obviously, I mean the fireworks got to be number one,” said Kevin Daniels.

He’s been celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Space Needle for years.

The fireworks extravaganza at the Space Needle is what thousands of people, like Daniels, look forward to the most when ringing in the new year!

“It’s like if you ever saw a neighborhood firework show, multiply by 10 and put it on the top of a tall building I mean that’s really what it is,” said Connor King who is visiting with his parents.

It also draws massive crowds to the iconic landmark with people filling the streets, sidewalks, and everything in between.

“It can get pretty big. It can get pretty big. Draws a pretty big crowd…. expect a lot of people don’t drive down here use public transit,” Daniels explained.

Public transit can save you time and money on New Year’s Eve.

Free rides will be available on Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, the King County Water Taxi, the Seattle Streetcar, Sound Transit Link light rail, and Sounder trains on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Sounder trains will be free to and from Sunday’s Seahawks game. Service starts at 1:05 p.m.

If you plan on taking a Washington State Ferry or the Seattle Monorail, you’ll still have to pay the usual fares.

Operating late

Seattle’s Monorail, Sound Transit Link trains, and the South Lake Union Streetcar will run late.

Sound Transit’s Link light rail 1 Line will run every 15 minutes, with the last southbound run leaving Northgate Station for Angle Lake Station at 1:57 a.m.

In Tacoma, the T Line will run every 20 minutes until the final train leaves Tacoma Dome Station at 12:40 a.m. For more information, see the Sound Transit website.

The South Lake Union Streetcar will run until 12:30 a.m. to accommodate those leaving the Space Needle fireworks show.

The Seattle Monorail will run from Westlake Center to the Seattle Center until 11 p.m. After the night’s events wrap up at Seattle Center, service to Westlake will run from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Community Transit route times can be found here and Everett Transit’s times are here.

Walking is always another good way to go, so be sure to dress warm and pack patience.

To stay safe during the holiday, police say to keep these in mind:

  • Keep an eye out for suspicious activity while enjoying New Year’s festivities.
  • Secure your home by locking windows and doors and don’t advertise that you won’t be there.
  • Plan ahead and have a designated driver.

MyNorthwest News

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in Renfrew, Penns...

Steve Coogan

No Powerball winner Saturday: Jackpot jumps to at least $810M

The national jackpot has climbed yet again, this time to an estimated $810 million after no one won Saturday night's drawing.

16 hours ago

everett fentanyl 2-year-old...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Everett police investigating deaths of two people in their 40s

Just before noon Friday, the Major Crimes Unit with the Everett Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Euclid Avenue.

20 hours ago

half a million ulta...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Lynnwood police arrest woman accused of costing Ulta nearly half a million in robberies across PNW

Investigators said the 26-year-old woman allegedly cost the company about half a million dollars in damages and stolen merchandise.

1 day ago

From left, Producer Nicole Thompson and KIRO host Dori Monson. (Courtesy of the Monson family)...

Frank Sumrall

What you clicked on: The most read MyNorthwest stories of 2023

Seattle and the state of Washington had a busy, headline-filled year. These are the top-performing stories on MyNorthwest in 2023.

1 day ago

Image: Vicki Phillips, right, and her friend Wendy Priest take advantage of senior shopping hours a...

Steve Coogan

What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Washington?

While a handful of major chains operate normally on New Year's Eve, many others close early. Also, some chains will be closed on New Year's Day.

1 day ago

Image: The Seattle skyline...

Kate Stone

Record temperatures hit the Seattle area and more could come

KIRO Newsradio's Ted Buehner said SeaTac Airport measured 57 degrees at 7 a.m. Friday, shattering the record that was in place.

2 days ago

Attending New Year’s Eve at the Needle? Here are best ways to get around