Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘It’s just so exciting’: Generations of Husky fans celebrate as UW advances to national championship

Jan 2, 2024, 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

Dawg fans. (Getty Images)...

Dawg fans. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LOUIE TRAN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — Generations of Husky fans are celebrating after the University of Washington Huskies defeated Texas and advanced to the national championship game.

The Huskies and Longhorns were neck and neck up until halftime. Washington started to pull away in the third quarter with a 31-21 lead.

Texas kept it close in the final minute of the fourth, but the Huskies’ defense held up in a nail-biter ending.

Michael Penix, Jr. threw for more than 400 yards and two touchdowns on the national stage.

Dillon Johnson had two touchdowns on 18 carries, while two wide receivers, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, both recorded more than 120 yards.

The Huskies defeated Texas 37-31.

The purple and gold spirit was felt across Seattle, including at Queen Anne Beerhall, on New Year’s Day.

“I’m just so glad to be a part of history. So glad to be here. I mean this environment, too, to be surrounded by a bunch of Husky fans is just amazing,” said Maddy Lee, a senior at UW.

“This would probably be the biggest win, to be honest, of our lifetime,” said Rielly Mill, a UW graduate.

The beerhall was at full capacity, packed with fans from all different generations.

KIRO 7 News spoke with passionate fans about what many are calling a historic game.

“It’s just so exciting,” said Charles Wilkinson. “It feels fantastic, honestly. When I first came into UW, we were a struggling team, and it wasn’t great. We were going to the games knowing we were going to lose.”

Wilkinson said the win over Texas gives him, along with many fans, greater hope about the Huskies’ future in the new BIG Ten Conference.

“It makes you so much more passionate about it. So much more fun and now that we’re going to be joining the BIG Ten, it gives you some hope going into some new and fresh experiences,” he said.

“Husky nation will be very proud,” he added as the Huskies advanced to the national title.

More from KIRO 7 News

Ivon Sanchez, a UW graduate, told KIRO 7 News that she has attended every Husky home game since her freshman year, including this year as an alumnus.

“Being able to go maybe to Houston and go see that would be very great,” she said.

The Huskies face Michigan in the national title in Houston after the Wolverines defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

“Michigan played great. They pulled it out in the overtime, but I think we have a very good chance and go Dawgs,” said Sanchez.

The national title showdown between the Huskies and the Wolverines is scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.

 

MyNorthwest News

Residents clean up after New Years earthquake in Japan. (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast

A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have left at least 55 people dead and damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned Tuesday that more quakes could lie ahead.

2 hours ago

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in Renfrew, Penns...

Steve Coogan

We have a winner: $842.4M Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Michigan

After close to three dozen consecutive Powerball jackpot drawings without anyone taking the top prize, that streak ended Monday night.

2 hours ago

Northgate fire as seen from traffic camera. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

House fire that closed Northgate Way for hours now out

Crews fought a fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

(AP)...

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

Michigan earns way into college football championship game

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory over fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Michigan’s defense ended only the second overtime game in the 110 editions of […]

14 hours ago

First Hill fire. (KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha and Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Nearly 100 firefighters respond to massive 3-alarm blaze at First Hill apartment building

A massive 3-alarm fire that burned a vacant four-story apartment building in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood spread to a second building, displacing its residents and causing evacuations in others.

17 hours ago

Image: A group of South Sound high school students were honored after stopping a moving school bus ...

Steve Coogan

Students who stopped moving bus after driver lost consciousness honored

A group of South Sound high school students were able to stop a runaway school bus in mid-December after their driver had a medical emergency.

2 days ago

‘It’s just so exciting’: Generations of Husky fans celebrate as UW advances to national championship