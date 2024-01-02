SEATTLE — Generations of Husky fans are celebrating after the University of Washington Huskies defeated Texas and advanced to the national championship game.

The Huskies and Longhorns were neck and neck up until halftime. Washington started to pull away in the third quarter with a 31-21 lead.

Texas kept it close in the final minute of the fourth, but the Huskies’ defense held up in a nail-biter ending.

Michael Penix, Jr. threw for more than 400 yards and two touchdowns on the national stage.

Dillon Johnson had two touchdowns on 18 carries, while two wide receivers, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, both recorded more than 120 yards.

The Huskies defeated Texas 37-31.

The purple and gold spirit was felt across Seattle, including at Queen Anne Beerhall, on New Year’s Day.

“I’m just so glad to be a part of history. So glad to be here. I mean this environment, too, to be surrounded by a bunch of Husky fans is just amazing,” said Maddy Lee, a senior at UW.

“This would probably be the biggest win, to be honest, of our lifetime,” said Rielly Mill, a UW graduate.

The beerhall was at full capacity, packed with fans from all different generations.

KIRO 7 News spoke with passionate fans about what many are calling a historic game.

#BREAKING: Huskies advance to the national title after a nail biter in the last minute. pic.twitter.com/VEGaXRPRLz — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) January 2, 2024

“It’s just so exciting,” said Charles Wilkinson. “It feels fantastic, honestly. When I first came into UW, we were a struggling team, and it wasn’t great. We were going to the games knowing we were going to lose.”

Wilkinson said the win over Texas gives him, along with many fans, greater hope about the Huskies’ future in the new BIG Ten Conference.

“It makes you so much more passionate about it. So much more fun and now that we’re going to be joining the BIG Ten, it gives you some hope going into some new and fresh experiences,” he said.

“Husky nation will be very proud,” he added as the Huskies advanced to the national title.

Ivon Sanchez, a UW graduate, told KIRO 7 News that she has attended every Husky home game since her freshman year, including this year as an alumnus.

“Being able to go maybe to Houston and go see that would be very great,” she said.

The Huskies face Michigan in the national title in Houston after the Wolverines defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

“Michigan played great. They pulled it out in the overtime, but I think we have a very good chance and go Dawgs,” said Sanchez.

The national title showdown between the Huskies and the Wolverines is scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.