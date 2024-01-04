Edmonds police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a driver along Edmonds Way at 236th Street Southwest overnight.

The victim was a 31-year-old man from SeaTac.

The incident happened shortly after midnight.

Police said a man with a gun took aim and fired into a vehicle.

Neighbors told KIRO Newsradio they heard about seven shots.

The victim left the scene in critical condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Police said this was a murder investigation.

The suspect, who was last seen on 236th Street Southwest, is described as white or Hispanic, in his teens or early 20s, with curly dark hair. He was wearing a hoodie and all-black clothing.

He fled the scene.

No arrests reported yet.

Contributing: Luke Ducey, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7 News