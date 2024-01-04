Pierce County ‘Kia Boyz’ arrested, not charged yet

On Dec. 20 Seattle police were alerted to someone throwing things out of a Hyundai in the University District.

When police arrived, they found four suspects between 14 and 17 years old in a stolen Hyundai with damage consistent with a stolen vehicle.

There was also another stolen Hyundai nearby; a stolen handgun was recovered and what appears to be stolen marijuana cartridges.

They were taken into custody without incident, and the case seemed to be open and shut until they got to court. Only three of the four appeared in court.

The judge in the case ruled SPD’s initial stop lacked probable cause and was illegal because police didn’t confirm the car was stolen before the stop was made.

“Because there was no probable cause before the stop was made, there wasn’t probable cause for any of the other crimes,” said Casey McNerthney with the King County prosecutor’s Office.

That means the three teens are off the hook, at least for now.

“Prosecutors argued there was probable cause. The court said no. And that doesn’t mean that the case is going to go away. If Seattle Police get us more information, we can bring that additional information before the court again,” McNerthney went on to say.

A fourth suspect, just 14 years old, was also arrested but has not appeared in court so far.

Calls to SPD for comment were unanswered.

