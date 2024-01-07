Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘My soul is this place’: The inspiring story behind Puyallup’s educator of the year

Jan 7, 2024, 12:36 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY GWEN BAUMGARDNER, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Angela Arteaga spends her days with some of the Puyallup School District’s littlest learners.

“It is such a blessing, I love it,” says Arteaga.

To her kindergarten and first-grade students, she’s Miss Angela.

“I always tell them, don’t stop learning. Learning is fun. And learning is for everybody,” says Arteaga.

Originally from Colombia, she and her family moved to Puyallup in 2011. English was their second language; a language her young son struggled with at school.

“One day he came and said, ‘Mom, nobody understands what I’m saying,’” recalls Arteaga. “And of course I came to tears too.”

“I didn’t know how to help him with the most simple homework,” she added.

So she began to volunteer at his elementary school, coming to class with her son every day. She was helping him learn and learning herself, too.

“As a 33, 35, 36-year-old lady learning the days of the week, months of the year in English through kindergarten songs, it was beautiful,” says Arteaga.

The more she learned, the more she loved being in the classroom. And so, she continued to volunteer until 2022, when she earned her teaching degree.

She then returned to a first-grade classroom in Puyallup’s Kessler Center. Now, she has students of her own.

“I have so much passion for this,” says Arteaga.

Others have recognized that passion, nominating her for the Puyallup School District’s Elementary Educator of the Year, which she won! Arteaga tells KIRO 7 that the district has helped change her life.

“I feel so grateful and thankful that I have been able to show my passion, my soul is this place,” she reflected.

MyNorthwest News

...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Muslim community mourns rideshare driver and ‘relentless volunteer’ who was gunned down in Edmonds

The Muslim community is mourning the loss of a rideshare driver, who was murdered in Edmonds this week.

5 hours ago

Image: A portion of the Boeing aircraft that housed Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 burst open while th...

Steve Coogan

FAA grounds about 170 Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft after Portland flight blowout

The FAA ordered Saturday the temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft. The move will affect more than 170 planes worldwide.

7 hours ago

...

L.B. Gilbert

Protestors block I-5 in downtown Seattle at Pine St

Protestors are blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-5 lanes near Pine Street in downtown Seattle.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

‘You don’t touch people’: Customer accuses Kirkland store owner of discrimination, assault

A woman told KIRO 7 News that a Kirkland store owner had allegedly discriminated against and assaulted her while she was shopping inside his store.

1 day ago

Medics treat a dog who survived a fire in Kent. (Puget Sound Fire)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Firefighters save a person, dog in Kent apartment fire

Firefighters were able to save a person and a dog in a Kent apartment Friday.

1 day ago

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., center, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is flanked by ...

Associated Press

On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024.

1 day ago

‘My soul is this place’: The inspiring story behind Puyallup’s educator of the year