Man on Queen Anne dies after being struck by a vehicle

Detectives are investigating a fatal collision on Queen Anne.

Seattle police report, shortly before 6:00 p.m., they responded to news of a 61-year-old man that was hit by a car.

The incident took place in the 600 Block of Elliott Avenue West.

A female in her 40s was driving northbound on Elliott Avenue West when she hit the man crossing in an area not designated as a crosswalk.

Seattle Fire Department arrived and provided aid, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrol officers secured the scene until detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad arrived.

The exact circumstances that led up to the collision are being investigated by detectives.