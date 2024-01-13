Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

SPD captain claims Chief Diaz has ‘history of misogyny’ in newly-filed lawsuit

Jan 12, 2024, 4:33 PM

spd captain adrian diaz...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle Police Captain Deanna Nollette filed a lawsuit against the city, department and Chief Adrian Diaz this week, asserting a pattern of gender discrimination.

According to the filing, Chief Diaz allegedly “has a history of misogyny.”

“He is demeaning to women in the police force, articulating his bias that women should not hold leadership positions in the police force,” it reads, going on to claim that the chief excluded female leaders from command staff social events, and offered travel, training and network opportunities only to male officers.

“Many times, when (Nollette) presented an idea to Diaz, he would ignore her and give credit to a male officer,” the filing continues.

Nollette further cites one instance where she claims Chief Diaz suggested women in the department act as cheerleaders for an SPD flag football team created as a “team building exercise.”

Nollette has been with the department for 27 years, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2018. After Diaz became the permanent head of the department, he demoted Nollette and fellow Assistant Chief Eric Greening, both of whom had applied to be chief before Diaz was eventually selected.

After she was demoted, Nollette says she spent five months on medical leave “because of the emotional toll Diaz’s discrimination took.”

“When she returned, Diaz assigned her to for a newly-promoted white male captain with less experience, training and accomplishments, in a less-than comparable job,” she alleges.

This comes after a lawsuit filed in 2023 by SPD Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin, which alleges years of racial and gender discrimination against the 43-year veteran of the force.

MyNorthwest News

pioneer square art gallery...

Frank Sumrall

Fire strikes Pioneer Square art gallery, damaging Picasso, Rembrandt pieces

Davidson Gallery, a three-story art gallery in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood, and many of its pieces inside were damaged in a fire Friday.

9 minutes ago

union gospel mission...

James Lynch

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission works to bring the homeless inside this winter

The organization comes prepared with everything the homeless need to stay alive during a cold snap.

2 hours ago

police pursuit...

Kate Stone

Initiative to repeal police pursuit restrictions certified, ballot likely next

The secretary of state's office certified Initiative No. 2113, confirming it has at least 324,516 signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot.

2 hours ago

pse flex smart...

Matt Markovich

Puget Sound Energy’s ‘flex event’ affects 260,000 customers amid cold spell

Customers received an email or a pre-recorded phone message alerting them to the flex event, but the message failed to explain what a flex event means.

4 hours ago

Seattle police car in winter weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Man on Queen Anne dies after being struck by a vehicle

Detectives are investigating a fatal collision on Queen Anne.

11 hours ago

Image: Seattle's Delia Matabilas, 80, was approached by three young men, threatened with a gun and ...

James Lynch

Seattle woman, 80, carjacked at gunpoint and beaten

Delia Matabilas, 80, was approached by three young men, threatened with a gun and then assaulted on Monday.

11 hours ago

SPD captain claims Chief Diaz has ‘history of misogyny’ in newly-filed lawsuit