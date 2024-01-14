5 killed in single-vehicle crash near Puyallup, SR 512 east closed

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a single-car crash south of Puyallup early Sunday morning where five people were killed. No other cars were involved.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened on State Route 512 near State Route 161 around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers are on scene with this collision. All EB lanes are currently blocked, and I’m saddened to announce that one person has died as a result of this crash. @wsdot_tacoma is en-route for traffic control. https://t.co/DIqXzpmpAq — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) January 14, 2024

All eastbound lanes of SR 512 are closed, as of this reporting, while WSDOT crews remain on the scene for traffic control. WSP’s Major Accident Investigation Team is also on the scene, meaning the lanes are expected to be closed for several more hours. “Thank you for your continued patience while we conduct our investigation, and our hearts go out to all those affected by this terrible scene,” WSP Trooper John Dattilo said on X, formerly known as Twitter.