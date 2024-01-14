Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

5 killed in single-vehicle crash near Puyallup, SR 512 east closed

Jan 14, 2024, 9:50 AM

5 killed crash...

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a single-car crash south of Puyallup early Sunday morning where five people were killed. No other cars were involved.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened on State Route 512 near State Route 161 around 4:30 a.m.

More on WA car accidents: Semi-truck collides with passenger car on Blewett Pass

All eastbound lanes of SR 512 are closed, as of this reporting, while WSDOT crews remain on the scene for traffic control. WSP’s Major Accident Investigation Team is also on the scene, meaning the lanes are expected to be closed for several more hours.

“Thank you for your continued patience while we conduct our investigation, and our hearts go out to all those affected by this terrible scene,” WSP Trooper John Dattilo said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

MyNorthwest News

mt. baker ski...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Mt. Baker closes ski area after ‘extremely cold temperatures’

Mt. Baker is temporarily closing the ski area after “extremely cold temperatures,” announced the mountain on Saturday.

20 hours ago

amazon jobs...

Frank Sumrall

Jack and Spike on Amazon cutting jobs from Twitch, other divisions

Once the move was finalized, Amazon will have removed more than 27,000 jobs over the past year.

21 hours ago

Image: Protesters gather at a rally after the verdict was read at the trial of three Tacoma police ...

Kate Stone

US Attorney’s Office to launch its own probe in the death of Manny Ellis

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Washington is launching its own probe into the death of Manuel Ellis, who died in Tacoma police officers' custody.

2 days ago

pioneer square art gallery...

Frank Sumrall

Fire strikes Pioneer Square art gallery, damaging Picasso, Rembrandt pieces

Davidson Gallery, a three-story art gallery in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood, and many of its pieces inside were damaged in a fire Friday.

2 days ago

union gospel mission...

James Lynch

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission works to bring the homeless inside this winter

The organization comes prepared with everything the homeless need to stay alive during a cold snap.

2 days ago

police pursuit...

Kate Stone

Initiative to repeal police pursuit restrictions certified, ballot likely next

The secretary of state's office certified Initiative No. 2113, confirming it has at least 324,516 signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot.

2 days ago

5 killed in single-vehicle crash near Puyallup, SR 512 east closed