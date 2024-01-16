Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Residents skate on Lake Washington during frigid temps

Jan 16, 2024, 2:48 PM

skate lake washington...

(Photo from James Lynch)

(Photo from James Lynch)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

In the midst of so much bad news about the weather, with dangerous driving, broken pipes, and greater challenges for the homeless, there is some good news.

Frigid temperatures caused a small section of Lake Washington to freeze over and make way for a pop-up ice rink.

More news: Temps in Western WA begin to warm, but not without some potential snow

70-year-old Paul Kennard has lived in Seattle since the 1970s, and he said that he hasn’t been able to skate on the lake in a long time.

“It’s actually been great. I have not skated in over 30 years, so it was a little difficult at first, but it’s just so fun to come here to the Arboretum area to skate,” Kennard said.

The rink is in the Washington Park Arboretum in Madison Park, just south of the State Route 520 Bridge.

The ice is only four to five inches deep, with the water only a couple of feet deeper than that. So, if one were to fall in, getting out, skaters say, is relatively easy, sans the cold water.

Willie Stump said that he’s skated Lake Washington since the late 1980s.

“The ice is not great, but it freezes up quickly cause it’s shallow here,” Stump said. “Actually, I skated out toward 520 and fell in, but the ice was only about knee deep.”

The ice won’t last long, so grab your skates and head to the Arboretum.

MyNorthwest News

supreme court capital gains...

L.B. Gilbert

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge against WA capital gains tax

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they would not take up the appeal case regarding the constitutionality of the WA’s capital gains tax.

27 minutes ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kitsap judge declines hearing challenging Trump’s eligibility for Washington ballot

A Kitsap County judge opted not to hear a challenge to Donald Trump’s eligibility for the Washington state presidential primary ballot on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

plane crash auburn...

L.B. Gilbert

Plane crashes on road in Auburn, pilot survives with minor injuries

A small plane made a crash landing on Auburn Way in North Auburn Tuesday morning, miraculously avoiding serious injury.

2 hours ago

covid-19 ppp...

Frank Sumrall

Former Seattle resident found guilty of fraud worth $500k

McClellon was living in Seattle when he submitted fraudulent documents to obtain $500,000 in loans from three financial institutions in May and June 2020.

2 hours ago

seattle city council seat...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council identifies eight finalists for open citywide seat

The eight finalists are: Juan J. Cotto, Neha Nariya, Mark Solomon, Vivian Song, Steven Strand, Mari Sugiyama, Linh Thai and Tanya Woo.

3 hours ago

FILE - A number of 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are displayed on June 17, 2019. Data released Tuesday, S...

Associated Press

As opioids devastate WA, tribal leaders push for added funding

Tribal leaders in Washington state are urging lawmakers there to pass a bill that would send millions of dollars in funding to tribal nations to help them stem a dramatic rise in opioid overdose deaths.

3 hours ago

Residents skate on Lake Washington during frigid temps