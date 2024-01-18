Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Eastbound I-90 lane blocked for failing expansion joint on Mercer Island

Jan 18, 2024, 9:29 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

I-90 closure...

I-90 (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Drivers were greeted with long backups across Mercer Island this morning after the Washington Department of Transportation closed a lane of eastbound I-90.

The right lane is blocked as drivers approach the East Channel Bridge on the east side of the island.  A failing expansion joint is behind the closure.

Chokepoints: Reducing traffic fatalities one stroad at a time

“This joint has been there since 1989,” WSDOT’s Jame Polling said.  “It’s had aggressive maintenance.  It’s well past the end of his lifetime, and this is a temporary measure to protect it until we can get the permanent replacement in there.”

The plan is to repave the area sometime in February to restore four lanes through the area.  Those lanes will only be 10 feet wide.  It will remain in this configuration until next year, when the joint is replaced.

WSDOT said the bridge is fine and that this is just to ensure the expansion joint doesn’t get any worse.

Chris Sullivan is KIRO Newsradio’s Senior Transportation Reporter

 

 

 

 

MyNorthwest News

Earthquake...

Bill Kaczaraba

Small earthquake felt near Port Townsend

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Port Townsend by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network overnight.

3 hours ago

Crews work to restore power in North Bend. (Photo: Sam Campbell)...

Bill Kaczaraba

4,000+ still without power in Puget Sound region, mainly in North Bend

Puget Sound Energy reports 4,563 people remain without power across the region as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

3 hours ago

Image: In this image made from a video provided by KGW 8, authorities work the scene Wednesday, Jan...

Associated Press

Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and injuring a baby, authorities say

A power line fell on a parked car during an ice storm that turned roads and mountain highways treacherous in the Pacific Northwest.

4 hours ago

black ice...

Frank Sumrall

With freezing temperatures comes drivers’ biggest worry, black ice

According to WSP, if a driver hits a spot of black ice, the best advice is to not hit the brakes and keep the steering wheel straight.

4 hours ago

Rain gas...

Matt Markovich

Hearing on Inslee plan to compel oil company price transparency gets heated

The first public hearing prompted strong accusations by climate activists and a vigorous defense from the industry.

8 hours ago

pierce county students chased...

Frank Sumrall

Multiple Pierce County teens chased by suspicious man dressed in black

"A male jumped out of the bushes and attempted to grab her around the waist," the Pierce County Sheriff's Office stated in an online post.

14 hours ago

Eastbound I-90 lane blocked for failing expansion joint on Mercer Island