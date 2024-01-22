Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘I told him that I loved him’: Girlfriend speaks out after Redi-Cab driver killed in Southcenter

Jan 22, 2024, 7:31 AM | Updated: 7:40 am

(KIRO 7)...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY DEBORAH HORNE, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SOUTHCENTER, Wash. — A tearful plea from the girlfriend of a Tumwater cab driver who was murdered, his body left at Southcenter Mall. How she says you can help track down his killer.

The 34-year-old Tumwater man was driving a Redi-Cab overnight last Sunday. His body was found the next day.

His killer remains on the loose. Whoever killed him, forever changed his girlfriend’s life.

One of his coworkers told Nicole Sharkody that her longtime boyfriend planned to propose marriage in June. But he never got the chance. He was found unconscious in this parking lot at Southcenter Mall, some 55 miles from the Tumwater home they shared.

“He made me laugh,” Sharkody said. “I told him that I loved him, and I went to bed.”

That was the last time Sharkody saw the man she loved. Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Hokema, ‘Nick’ she called him, was off to work his 12-hour shift as a driver for Redi-Cab.

But overnight, his co-workers got worried when they couldn’t reach him. When she tried, neither could she.

“It went straight to voice mail, almost like he had sent me to voice mail,” she said. “But I knew he wouldn’t do that.”

At noon, she went to the Tumwater police station to file a missing person’s report. Instead, a Tukwila police officer came into the room.

“He sat me down and said, ‘there’s no easy way for me to say this, but Nick is deceased,’” she recalled, her voice breaking. “And all sound went away.”

Tukwila police say early Monday morning, someone found Hokema, unconscious, lying in the parking lot of the Southcenter Mall. He later died in SeaTac.

The King County Medical Examiner said he suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” and his death was ruled a homicide. His Redi-cab was nowhere to be found.

“I haven’t always had the best luck with relationships,” said a tearful Sharkody. “It took me years before I even thought about dating again.”

“But I am so glad that I met him,” she continued.

He helped her to know, she said, that she could be loved.

“Yes,” she said. “And I hope I made him feel the same way.”

Nicole Sharkody says she is speaking out in hopes that someone who knows something will come forward.

She says she needs to know what happened so she can go on without the man she loved so much.

 

 

MyNorthwest News

Amtrak conductor...

Bill Kaczaraba

Train service between Seattle and Portland suspended until Tuesday

Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland has been suspended because of a landslide near Kelso, the company tells MyNorthwest.

2 hours ago

seattle relief fund...

Bill Kaczaraba

Question of the Day: Most people who live in Seattle say the cost of living ‘is getting to be too much’

Housing, food, gas, and other household expenses are getting so high that most Seattle residents would consider moving.

2 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kidnapped infant found dead in Kah Tai Park after police arrest father

Port Townsend police say they have found a dead infant in the area of Kah Tai Park after he was kidnapped by his father.

1 day ago

Image: American Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" duri...

Matt Markovich

Amanda Knox testifies in Olympia about police interrogation bill

House Bill 1062 seeks to remove deception as a tactic by law enforcement to elicit a confession during custodial interrogations.

1 day ago

missing girl mount vernon...

Frank Sumrall

14-year-old Mount Vernon girl remains missing after 2 weeks

Ella Jones is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and "very distinct" dimples, according to her mother.

3 days ago

Image: The Washington State Capitol campus in Olympia....

Kate Stone

‘Serial killers voting’: Argument over prisoner rights bill gets intense in Olympia

People incarcerated for felony crimes such as rape and murder in Washington prisons could get back their right to vote, serve on a jury, or run for office.

3 days ago

‘I told him that I loved him’: Girlfriend speaks out after Redi-Cab driver killed in Southcenter