Public safety spared as Seattle Mayor Harrell grapples with budget shortfall

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has got to find at least $229 million in 2025.

That’s the lowest the number could be.

He issued a hiring freeze for most departments on Monday, but public safety will be spared.

Police and fire departments will continue to hire as planned, as will other jobs deemed “essential.”

What will be on the chopping block is just about anybody’s guess.

The shortfall is being blamed on a downturn in commercial real estate revenue, as well as an increase in labor costs.

A city spokesperson has told the Seattle Times that everything is on the table, “including the potential for new or adjusted revenue sources.” In other words, taxes or fees.

How the next budget process will go is unclear as the Mayor will have to contend with an untested new City Council.

This year, there are also some unanswered questions as budget forecasts are falling short of predictions.