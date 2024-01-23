Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Initiative to repeal capital gains tax certified; ballot could be next

Jan 23, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

Image: The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills in 2022, in Marple Township, Pe...

The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills in 2022, in Marple Township, Pennsylvania. (File photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

(File photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

An initiative to repeal the state of Washington’s capital gains tax could be on the November ballot after it was certified Tuesday.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs’ office confirmed in a press statement Tuesday that it delivered “official notification to the legislature that signature verification has been completed and certified for” Initiative 2109 (I-2109).

Passed three years ago, the capital gains tax calls for 7% on profits from the sale of some financial assets like stocks and bonds, but not real estate. The first $250,000 is exempt. The tax also only applies to individuals and to gains allocated in Washington

Conservative political action committee (PAC) action group “Let’s Go Washington” backed the initiative.

“Not only does the income tax on capital gains not support of the law or voters, but in their own words, it’s a foot in the door for a statewide income tax,” Brian Heywood, the founder of Let’s Go Washington, said. “They’re already planning to expand the tax and target more small business owners, family farms, entrepreneurs and restaurant owners. It’s time to shut the door on this for good.”

I-2081: Initiative to allow parent access to student records certified

The Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) reported in a news release last week that first-year returns for the capital gains tax “exceeded early forecasts, bringing in more than $896 million.”

Since taxpayers began filing capital gains tax returns early in 2023 the agency also reported $937,461,292 has been collected and 3,895 returns have been filed. Additional data can be viewed here.

The DOR stated the money collected by the tax each fiscal year is earmarked for education, with the first $500 million going to the education legacy trust account, and the remainder deposited into the common school construction account.

Last week, as multiple media reports noted, a legal challenge against Washington’s tax on capital gains hit a dead end after the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not hear the case. The Washington State Standard referred to orders the high court released that listed the case, Quinn v. Washington, among those it would not take up. (A PDF of the high court’s orders can be viewed here.)

What’s next for I-2109: Legislators will consider it

I-2109 will now go to the Washington State Legislature for consideration. It has the option to pass it or propose its own version. If the legislature fails to take action, it will appear on the general election ballot in November.

Lawmakers have two choices: They can choose to pass the initiative as written, with no changes. If they do, it will become law more quickly than if it went to the November ballot. If lawmakers decline to pass it or take no action on it, then the initiative will almost certainly be put before voters in November.

The legislature does have the option to create their own alternative measure which would then appear on the ballot alongside I-2109.

More from Kate StoneWash. voters sound off on biggest priorities for new legislative session

More on the Let’s Go Washington initiatives

The Secretary of State’s Office also confirmed Tuesday that the signatures on the remaining two pending initiative petitions are being verified by its elections division using a state-mandated process of examining a 3% random sample of submitted signatures.

In addition to I-2109, the secretary of state’s office has also certified three other initiatives Let’s Go Washington backed: I-2081 (“Parents have a right to know”), I-2113 (“Reasonable police pursuit”) and I-2117 (“Stop the hidden gas tax”). The PAC is also firmly behind  I-2124 (“Opt out of state-run long-term care coverage act”) and I-2111 (“No state income tax”).

After I-2113 got certified, Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) said she is disappointed the six initiatives are being pushed through by people like Heywood, who is a hedge fund manager and a significant Republican donor. Jinkins called him “an ultra-wealthy multimillionaire, buying his way onto the ballot and putting initiatives on the ballot that are going to benefit his ultra-wealthy status.”

More state politics news: Initiative to repeal police pursuit restrictions certified

But her colleagues, including House Minority Leader Rep. Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn), pointed out the initiatives all appear to have received more than 400,000 voter signatures, though some are still awaiting official certification.

“A very small number of (these voters) have any meaningful financial gain, they just want to do what they think is best for the people of Washington,” Stokesbary said previously. “They want more choices and feel like they’re dissatisfied with some of the policies that have come out of Olympia.”

Contributing: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio 

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

woo seattle city council...

Frank Sumrall

Tanya Woo chosen to join Seattle City Council for citywide seat

Newly-elected councilmembers Bob Kettle, Cathy Moore, Maritza Rivera and Rob Saka all endorsed Tanya Woo for the Position 8 seat.

35 minutes ago

hogtying...

Matt Markovich

Bill proposes statewide ban on police from hogtying suspects

One official estimated that about two-thirds of the 276 law enforcement agencies in the state have policies prohibiting the use of hogties.

20 hours ago

Puget Sound Energy crews in action...

Kate Stone

Bill to ban natural gas revived, passes in Washington House

The bill would ban any gas company that serves more than 500,000 customers from connecting new natural gas lines to new buildings.

21 hours ago

murray ferguson governor...

Frank Sumrall

Sen. Patty Murray endorses Bob Ferguson for Wash. governor

Ferguson has been endorsed by more than 250 current and former elected officials, including Gov. Jay Inslee, Gov. Chris Gregoire and Senator Maria Cantwell.

23 hours ago

seattle city council seat...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council identifies eight finalists for open citywide seat

The eight finalists are: Juan J. Cotto, Neha Nariya, Mark Solomon, Vivian Song, Steven Strand, Mari Sugiyama, Linh Thai and Tanya Woo.

1 day ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign...

Associated Press

Haley hopes to stop Trump’s march to nomination in New Hampshire: ‘America does not do coronations’

Nikki Haley is hoping New Hampshire voters feel so strongly about keeping the ex-president away from the White House that they turn out to support her.

1 day ago

Initiative to repeal capital gains tax certified; ballot could be next