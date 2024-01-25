Rantz: WA Health defends political claim that a man have a cervix

The Washington State Department of Health (WA Health) is hesitant to admit that women exist. The department’s latest defense of its absurd, unscientific tweet is just making matters worse. They’re implying a man can have a cervix.

The department’s official X account has always strained to be seen as progressive, even at the expense of sound health advice. On Jann. 24, they made that point painfully obvious. They were promoting a noncontroversial message: get screened for cervix cancer. Only they didn’t intend the message for women.

“Transmasculine people with a cervix should talk to their doctor about cervical cancer, getting screening and the HPV vaccine,” the post said.

WA Health means women. They just won’t say it because they think it would metaphorically “erase” transgender men. Ironically, it’s a tacit acknowledgment that transgender men are biological women.

More from Jason Rantz: School ‘celebrated’ Fidel Castro as ‘hero’ during MLK assembly

WA Health disqualifies itself

Though this may come as a shock to medical professionals and their social media staff at WA Health, only women have a cervix. Hoping to amplify the claim that gender is fluid doesn’t change biological facts.

Of course, the tweet was ratioed, forcing WA Health to first define transmasculine (which just means a trans male who is ‘partially or fully masculine’ — minus the toxicity, of course — or someone who identifies as masculine but not as female). But then came the parody-level post.

“We do not approve, endorse or verify the scientific accuracy of comments posted by our followers,” the account wrote in a clear admonishment of responders who pointed out only a woman can have a cervix. “We encourage everyone to research health information and use vetted, reputable sources that have been scientifically reviewed for accuracy.”

If we did what they asked, WA Health would be disqualified from future reference.

Transmasculine people with a cervix should talk to their doctor about cervical cancer, getting screening, and the HPV vaccine. Find a LGBTQ-welcoming provider at https://t.co/b91Rqk8MZU pic.twitter.com/CxAGZRoo8g — Washington State Department of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 23, 2024

Biological acknowledgement is not bigoted

Only women need to worry about cervix cancer. Not men. But if WA Health acknowledges that fact, they think it could offend trans men. They should rethink their strategy, especially since this isn’t the first time they’ve made this bizarre claim.

Saying “people with a cervix” implies transmasculine trans men aren’t, in fact, men. In fact, it “erases” women, which was considered a slight before radical gender extremists redefined gender for political purposes. Otherwise, WA Health would just post that “women should get checked for cervical cancer.” The department could even send a gender-free note that “you should get screened for cervical cancer.” Isn’t it more affirming for everyone (and offensive to no one) to say women?

If a man sees that message, he won’t think he should get checked. We know we don’t have a cervix. A trans woman knows it doesn’t apply.

But a trans man knows the message is for them unless they’ve had hysterectomies that didn’t leave their cervix partially intact. Someone pretending not to have a gender will know whether or not it applies to them, too.

More from Jason Rantz: Puget Sound Energy asked us to use less electricity during historic cold snap

Facts vs. ideology

Trans men know gender comes with some biological realities. And no amount of virtue signaling from a department that is supposed to provide fact-based health advice will change that.

We should treat everyone with respect when they deserve it. Being trans doesn’t mean they’re somehow less deserving of decency. Too often, there’s cruelty in discussions about transgender people and it’s wrong.

Conversely, acknowledging the clear and obvious differences between men and women is not transphobic. Too often, gender radicals will shut down conversations that are based in science because they don’t like that it’s further proof gender isn’t fluid. Simply identifying as a different gender is just that: An identity, not a biological truth.

Identifying as trans doesn’t mean we become dishonest about biology, especially when health is at stake.

WA Health was trying to get cute with a serious medical issue in order to prove to the far-left gender extremists that they’re “evolved” on gender. All it does is show the other 95% of the state that WA Health isn’t a reputable source for anything related to health. Who knows whether or not they’re telling you the truth or making a political statement at the expense of your health?

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz