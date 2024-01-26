Close
Delivery driver killed in Renton, law enforcement believes he was targeted

Jan 26, 2024, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:03 pm

A King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) vehicle. (Photo courtesy of King County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of King County Sheriff's Office)

BY JAMES LYNCH


A package delivery driver was shot and killed in Renton and investigators are looking for tips.

Investigators believed the 50-year-old man was killed sometime Wednesday night.

More state news: Wash. public defender shortage leads to alleged gap in representation

“Our major crimes people believe that the victim most likely was targeted as a driver of delivery packages,” King County Sheriff Sgt. Eric White told KIRO Newsradio.

He was delivering packages in his personal car at the Fairwood Pond Apartments in unincorporated King County. The King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric White believed he was targeted.

More from James Lynch: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Lakewood

Investigators are looking for tips. Anyone with information should call 911.

You can read more of James Lynch's stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

