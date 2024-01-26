Delivery driver killed in Renton, law enforcement believes he was targeted

A package delivery driver was shot and killed in Renton and investigators are looking for tips.

Investigators believed the 50-year-old man was killed sometime Wednesday night.

“Our major crimes people believe that the victim most likely was targeted as a driver of delivery packages,” King County Sheriff Sgt. Eric White told KIRO Newsradio.

He was delivering packages in his personal car at the Fairwood Pond Apartments in unincorporated King County. The King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric White believed he was targeted.

Investigators are looking for tips. Anyone with information should call 911.

