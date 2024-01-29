Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Are Express Lanes worth $15? Tolls increasing on I-405 and 167

Jan 29, 2024, 11:42 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

Seattle traffic...

Seattle traffic. (AP)

(AP)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The tolls are going up on Interstate 405 and 167.

The Washington State Transportation Commission voted to adopt the new higher rates Monday.

The max tolls on 405 and 167 will go up to $15. They are currently $10 on 405 and $9 on 167.

The commission made the change because the max tolls were not creating faster trips for those paying them. It hopes these higher rates will price more people out.

Chokepoints: Answers to listener’s FAQs regarding I-5’s express lanes

The increases take effect March 1st.

It’s important to remember that the tolls here are designed to price people out of the lanes. The higher the price, the more the state hopes people opt to sit in the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the main lines.

The goal is to give transit that 45-mile-an-hour trip, 90% of the time.

Check out more of Chris Sullivan’s stories on  Chokepoints.

 

MyNorthwest News

chief sealth high...

Sam Campbell

Protest planned at Chief Sealth High School following shooting death of student

Questions remain in the fatal shooting of a Chief Sealth High School student last week.

3 hours ago

Pierce County Jail...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Owner of Pasco bikini barista stand charged with child sex crimes in Pierce County

The owner of the Hot Beans Espresso bikini barista stand in Pasco, Laurence Lee Rawdon, is accused of child sex crimes in Pierce County.

3 hours ago

"I Voted" stickers are ready to be distributed to each person who filled out a ballot. (AP Photo/Ro...

Dave Ross

Ross: Initiatives will be the stars of November ballot

The November ballot will have a lot more than a presidential race and an open race for Governor.

4 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour." (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Taylor Swift searches paused on X as deepfake explicit images spread

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has blocked some searches for Taylor Swift as pornographic deepfake images of the singer have circulated online.

5 hours ago

Image: The three suspects of a series of car thefts in Bellevue are described as juveniles wearing ...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

3 girls in pajamas sought in over a dozen car prowlings in Bellevue

The search is on for a group of girls who went on a window-smashing spree in a Bellevue neighborhood. Police say 18 cars were hit in just one night.

17 hours ago

Image: On Saturday, Jan. 27, a vehicle crashed into a power pole near 18300 Larch Way in Lynnwood, ...

Steve Coogan

Violent night in Lynnwood: Carjacking, shooting leads to powerline crash and fire

A series of crimes in Lynnwood early Saturday saw a carjacking, one person being shot, a crash and a car fire. It ended with the arrests of two suspects.

17 hours ago

Are Express Lanes worth $15? Tolls increasing on I-405 and 167