KTTH host Ben Shapiro is the No. 1 rapper in the country

Jan 29, 2024, 3:20 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

shapiro...

Ben Shapiro (Photo: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

(Photo: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

KTTH evening host Ben Shapiro earned the No. 1 spot on the U.S. iTunes chart over the weekend, besting Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Nicki Minaj. It even reached the No. 1 spot on the hip-hop/rap chart.

Shapiro is featured on the track “Facts” by Tom MacDonald, an independent rapper. It features lyrics such as, “Let’s look at the stats, I’ve got the facts. My money like Lizzo, my pockets are fat.”

“I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the (No. 1) rapper in America,” Shapiro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday in celebration.

Watch the video below and listen to Ben Shapiro Show on KTTH 770 AM and on the KTTH app weeknights at 7 p.m. after The Jason Rantz Show:

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH host Ben Shapiro is the No. 1 rapper in the country