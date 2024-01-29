KTTH host Ben Shapiro is the No. 1 rapper in the country

KTTH evening host Ben Shapiro earned the No. 1 spot on the U.S. iTunes chart over the weekend, besting Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Nicki Minaj. It even reached the No. 1 spot on the hip-hop/rap chart.

Shapiro is featured on the track “Facts” by Tom MacDonald, an independent rapper. It features lyrics such as, “Let’s look at the stats, I’ve got the facts. My money like Lizzo, my pockets are fat.”

“I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the (No. 1) rapper in America,” Shapiro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday in celebration.

