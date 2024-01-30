Southbound I-5 closed after fatal crash in Arlington

Southbound I-5 is closed just south of SR 531 in Arlington, by the COSTCO near the Smokey Point interchange.

The State Patrol is reporting a semi, an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The driver of the motorcycle has died at the scene.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at SR 531/Smokey Point.

The crash was reported at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The lanes are closed just south of State Route 531/172nd Street Northeast. The closure has caused a five-mile backup from Arlington to the Tulalip Casino and Outlet Mall.

UPDATE 5 AM: The backup from this crash on SB I-5 in @WA_Marysville is about 2 miles and growing. Traffic is being diverted off at SR 531/172nd St NE. Still no ETA to reopen, so PLEASE allow yourself extra time if you need to travel through the area. https://t.co/oTPeFKdGJM pic.twitter.com/NMWwDdaqsF — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 30, 2024

KIRO Newsradio reporter Sam Campbell has arrived at the scene.

He reports the Washington State Patrol is already investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

