Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Southbound I-5 closed after fatal crash in Arlington

Jan 30, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 6:08 am

Follow @https://twitter.com/newsguysully...

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Southbound I-5 is closed just south of SR 531 in Arlington, by the COSTCO near the Smokey Point interchange.

The State Patrol is reporting a semi, an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.   The driver of the motorcycle has died at the scene.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at SR 531/Smokey Point.

The crash was reported at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The lanes are closed just south of State Route 531/172nd Street Northeast. The closure has caused a five-mile backup from Arlington to the Tulalip Casino and Outlet Mall.

KIRO Newsradio reporter Sam Campbell has arrived at the scene.

He reports the Washington State Patrol is already investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A new whale calf was primarily observed near adult female J40 on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo court...

Steve Coogan

Newborn orca whale calf missing, presumed dead

"Given the young whale's age, it was extremely unlikely J60 was off on his own for the duration of the encounter," The Center for Whale Research wrote.

54 minutes ago

animal abuse...

Frank Sumrall

Bill toughening animal abuse punishments passes Washington House

Animal cruelty in the first degree is a Class C felony in Washington, punishable by up to five years in prison an fine as high as $10,000.

5 hours ago

Image: West Seattle students protested on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024....

Sam Campbell

Protest occurs at Chief Sealth High School following shooting death of student

Questions remain in the fatal shooting of a Chief Sealth High School student last week.

7 hours ago

Image: Tukwila police officers arriving to the scene in the Costco parking lot in Tukwila....

James Lynch

Victim in Tukwila Costco parking lot shooting death identified

There is new information about a woman was shot and killed in the crowded parking lot of the Costco in Tukwila last Friday.

8 hours ago

clergy duty child abuse...

Frank Sumrall

Lawmakers arguing whether clergy have a ‘duty’ to report child abuse

A previous version of this bill requiring clergy to report child abuse was introduced last year, but it stalled in the state Senate.

13 hours ago

Seattle traffic...

Chris Sullivan

Are Express Lanes worth $15? Tolls increasing on I-405 and 167

The tolls are going up on Interstate 405 and 167.

18 hours ago

Southbound I-5 closed after fatal crash in Arlington