Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle Police are asking for public’s help to find 8-year-old boy

Feb 2, 2024, 9:38 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

8-year-old missing. (Seattle Police)...

8-year-old missing. (Seattle Police)

(Seattle Police)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

Anthony is 8-years-old. He is 4 foot, 5 inches tall and about 60 pounds. Anthony has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red Adidas shirt, khaki pants, brown boots and an Adidas backpack with a yoga mat.

Related news: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

Anothony was last seen near Rainier Ave. and 52nd Ave S.

What we don’t know are the circumstances surrounding the incident, or even if there were any. Also, we don’t know why an Amber Alert wasn’t issued.

Police want you to call 911 if you see Anthony.

MyNorthwest News

Cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramen...

Matt Markovich

Could a 10-cent bottle deposit system be in the state’s future?

In a bid to encourage recycling and promote environmental sustainability, state lawmakers are considering the bottle deposit system.

4 hours ago

The Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center. (Photo: King County)...

Kate Stone

King County pauses plan to close juvenile detention center by 2025

King County's executive called it a "system rooted in oppression" that perpetuates racial inequities. Juvenile bookings also saw a spike in 2023.

6 hours ago

lynnwood police kidnap...

James Lynch

Lynnwood police searching for suspects attempting to kidnap 12-year-old

"The boy was hit several times in the car and sustained minor injuries," Maren McKay with Lynnwood Police told KIRO Newsradio.

18 hours ago

Image:A King County Metro bus crashed into a building in Seattle's Central District on Jan. 24. It ...

Kate Stone

Metro bus stuck in Seattle building removed, a week later

According to a Metro spokesperson, another car cut off the bus and forced the operator to swerve, slamming into the building.

18 hours ago

C. auris...

Frank Sumrall

Outbreak of deadly fungus C. auris hits King County

The first case was identified at Kindred Hospital Seattle through its Partners for Patient Safety Program which includes proactive screenings. 

20 hours ago

Image: Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department respond to a crime scene....

Frank Sumrall

Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

Law enforcement officials found Ella Jones, a girl who's been missing from Mount Vernon, unharmed in South Haven, Michigan after nearly a month.

22 hours ago

Seattle Police are asking for public’s help to find 8-year-old boy