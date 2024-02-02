The Seattle Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

MISSING PERSON: Anthony, 8 y/o, White male, 4’5”, approx. 60lbs, short dirty blonde hair, & brown eyes. Last seen wearing blue jacket, red Addidas shirt, khaki pants, brown boots & has Addidas backpack w/ yoga mat. Last seen near Rainier AV S/52nd AV S. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/neLbP9fSxR — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 2, 2024

Anthony is 8-years-old. He is 4 foot, 5 inches tall and about 60 pounds. Anthony has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red Adidas shirt, khaki pants, brown boots and an Adidas backpack with a yoga mat.

Anothony was last seen near Rainier Ave. and 52nd Ave S.

What we don’t know are the circumstances surrounding the incident, or even if there were any. Also, we don’t know why an Amber Alert wasn’t issued.

Police want you to call 911 if you see Anthony.