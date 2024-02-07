Close
Rantz: Ordinance compels fentanyl check in homeless housing

Feb 7, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Image: Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway...

Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility was closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official confirmed. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Snohomish County joined the movement to purchase housing units to offer to the homeless. But they’re low- or no-barrier, meaning a homeless person who is an addict can continue to use while in the subsidized housing.

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced legislation to mitigate the effects of the low-barrier rules. He introduced an ordinance that compels the county to provide annual testing of the county-owned supportive housing facilities to ensure they’re free of hazardous chemicals, like fentanyl or methamphetamines.”

“We’ve had several documented instances of contamination being found in these supportive housing facilities of (meth,) fentanyl and other illicit substances,” Nehring explained on the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “And of course, that, not only is problematic for the taxpayer, who is footing the bill for these things, but it’s also has significant health and safety concerns for the tenants who are going to be living in these units. And so I think it’s time we did something about it. I think part of the solution needs to be requiring this annual testing to ensure the health and safety of the tenant.”

But will this pass?

Nehring previously pushed an ordinance that would require a drug addict get treatment before accepting free housing from the county. Democrats on the county council rejected the move.

He explained the prospects for the bill to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. Head here or click below to listen:

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram, and  Facebook.

