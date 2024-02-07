Rantz: Ordinance compels fentanyl check in homeless housing

Snohomish County joined the movement to purchase housing units to offer to the homeless. But they’re low- or no-barrier, meaning a homeless person who is an addict can continue to use while in the subsidized housing.

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced legislation to mitigate the effects of the low-barrier rules. He introduced an ordinance that compels the county to provide annual testing of the county-owned supportive housing facilities to ensure they’re free of hazardous chemicals, like fentanyl or methamphetamines.”

Today I introduced legislation requiring regular facility testing at county housing sites for the presence of fentanyl, meth, & other drugs.

It’s critical we identify & address these issues to preserve the health & safety of tenants/staff & to be good stewards of tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/h1zFoDCXGU — Nate Nehring (@NateNehring) February 7, 2024

“We’ve had several documented instances of contamination being found in these supportive housing facilities of (meth,) fentanyl and other illicit substances,” Nehring explained on the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “And of course, that, not only is problematic for the taxpayer, who is footing the bill for these things, but it’s also has significant health and safety concerns for the tenants who are going to be living in these units. And so I think it’s time we did something about it. I think part of the solution needs to be requiring this annual testing to ensure the health and safety of the tenant.”

But will this pass?

Nehring previously pushed an ordinance that would require a drug addict get treatment before accepting free housing from the county. Democrats on the county council rejected the move.

He explained the prospects for the bill to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. Head here or click below to listen:

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz