Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Traffic changes coming to Seattle’s Westlake Avenue in 2025

Feb 8, 2024, 3:10 PM

FAB bus...

Passengers enter a King County bus along Westlake. (Photo: SDOT)

(Photo: SDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Changes are coming to Westlake Avenue in a year that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) hopes will help buses and freight travel more efficiently.

In a blog post, SDOT explained that it’s launching the first “Freight and Bus Only Lanes” (FAB lanes) along Westlake Avenue as a one-year pilot program.

But people driving freight vehicles over 26,000 pounds (about the size of a garbage truck, large box truck, or semi-truck) will be able to use bus lanes to travel along the corridor, the blog post reads. Commercial loading activities will only be permitted in designated locations separate from the FAB lane.

SDOT said in its blog that FAB lanes should have little impact on general-purpose traffic.

More traffic news: Lane reductions over Tiger Mountain to last two months

In November 2023, SDOT announced the final designs of what it’s calling the Route 40 project. It said it also comprehensively analyzed neighbors’ views on the project and how to best coordinate with them during construction.

Construction is expected to begin in the next few months.

SDOT said after the FAB lanes are installed and construction is completed in 2025-26, people driving will still be able to make the right turns into driveways, parking lots, and intersections to access their homes and businesses.

Chokepoints: Tire ban, $1,000 fines for idling have life in state legislature, Chris Sullivan writes

In its online post, the agency revealed the following details about what travelers can expect to see with the FAB lanes:

  • Convert one northbound travel lane on Westlake Ave N to a FAB lane between Aloha St and where the Aurora Bridge crosses over Westlake Ave N.
  • Convert one southbound travel lane on Westlake Ave N to a FAB lane between Blaine St and Aloha St.
  • Travel lanes on the Fremont Bridge will remain the same.

MyNorthwest News

Image: An elections worker sorts unopened ballots at the King County Elections headquarters on Aug....

Matt Markovich

House passes bill shifting elections to even-numbered years

After an hour-long floor debate, the state House passed HB 1932 on Thursday by a vote of 52-45 with one member excused.

9 minutes ago

McMorris Rodgers...

Frank Sumrall

McMorris Rodgers won’t seek re-election after 20 years representing Eastern Wash.

After representing Washington's 5th District in the U.S. House for 20 years, Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced she is not running for re-election.

2 hours ago

seattle humane ceo...

Frank Sumrall

David Loewe, ex-Seattle Humane CEO, suspected in murder-suicide involving his wife

The man who allegedly committed the murder-suicide was a former CEO of Seattle Humane, a not-for-profit humane society for animal adoptions.

7 hours ago

Marine helicopter...

JULIE WATSON AND LOLITA C. BALDOR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

5 Marines confirmed dead after helicopter crash outside San Diego

Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead

9 hours ago

Bus...

Brittany Toolis and KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies investigating after Covington student dies on school bus

A Kentwood High School student died after being found unconscious on a school bus.

9 hours ago

SR 18 construction...

Nate Connors

Lane reductions over Tiger Mountain to last two months

The next phase on the State Route 18 Widening Project is underway and expected to last into April.

10 hours ago

Traffic changes coming to Seattle’s Westlake Avenue in 2025