Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle daycare teacher admits to drugging kids during naptime

Feb 9, 2024, 6:41 AM

Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning. (KIRO 7)...

Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — A Seattle daycare teacher has been fired after admitting to giving infants melatonin, a common sleep aid.

The shocking allegations are supported by new findings provided through Washington’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

The incidents happened at SEED Early Childhood School at Temple Beth Am, located in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood.

KIRO 7 spoke with a former teacher at the school. She says she’s not surprised by the investigation.

“I did notice when I was in that classroom that children would sleep very heavily and for a very long time, up to 2,3 hours,” says Manya Gorman-Knutson. “Sometimes they would seem out of it, or really groggy.”

She taught at the school in 2022.

KIRO 7 reviewed the inspection by the state which highlights the violations. The inspection states:

Subject admitted to administering melatonin to children without written or signed consent from the parent or guardian of children.

A statement from the childcare center reads in part:

We took swift action upon discovering that a teacher at our early education school administered melatonin to several infants in late 2023. The moment we became aware of this incident, we promptly terminated the teacher’s employment and self-reported to licensing and to CPS. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and maintaining open communication with parents regarding the situation.’

The childcare center calls this an “isolated incident”.

Gorman-Knutson disagrees.

I do think there are greater concerns than just this one situation being a one-off,” said Gorman-Knutson. “And I do have concerns that there’s a culture of people discouraged to speak up about these things.”

The childcare center adds, ‘We treat all allegations of educator misconduct with utmost seriousness and are committed to implementing every necessary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our children in a secure and nurturing environment.’

 

MyNorthwest News

seattle childrens hospital...

Kate Stone

Jury awards families $215,000 in lawsuit against Seattle Children’s Hospital

A King County jury has ruled the hospital is responsible for exposing two babies and an 11-year-old child to a deadly fungus during medical procedures.

10 hours ago

Image: An elections worker sorts unopened ballots at the King County Elections headquarters on Aug....

Matt Markovich

House passes bill shifting elections to even-numbered years

After an hour-long floor debate, the state House passed HB 1932 on Thursday by a vote of 52-45 with one member excused.

13 hours ago

McMorris Rodgers...

Frank Sumrall

McMorris Rodgers won’t seek re-election after 20 years representing Eastern Wash.

After representing Washington's 5th District in the U.S. House for 20 years, Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced she is not running for re-election.

14 hours ago

FAB bus...

Bill Kaczaraba

Traffic changes coming to Seattle’s Westlake Avenue in 2025

Changes are coming to Westlake Ave. in a year that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) hopes will help buses and freight travel more efficiently.

16 hours ago

seattle humane ceo...

Frank Sumrall

David Loewe, ex-Seattle Humane CEO, suspected in murder-suicide involving his wife

The man who allegedly committed the murder-suicide was a former CEO of Seattle Humane, a not-for-profit humane society for animal adoptions.

19 hours ago

Marine helicopter...

JULIE WATSON AND LOLITA C. BALDOR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

5 Marines confirmed dead after helicopter crash outside San Diego

Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead

21 hours ago

Seattle daycare teacher admits to drugging kids during naptime