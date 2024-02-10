Montlake Boulevard

This weekend is another full closure of Montlake Boulevard between East Hamlin and East Louisa streets. Drivers on SR520 won’t be able to access Montlake Boulevard as all ramps will be closed. Drivers who travel on eastbound 520 from Seattle will be forced to pay the toll to cross Lake Washington, as the only exit before the lake is Montlake Boulevard.

The 520/Montlake Project aims to open the Montlake Lid later this year, with no exact date specified. In the meantime, commuters are getting used to a constant flow of closures and lane reductions in the area.

This weekend’s closure will include work on traffic signals, wire installation, pavement repair, and removing an existing power pole. Pedestrians and cyclists will have access across SR520. Drivers will need to plan on alternate routes.

The closure ends on Monday at 5 a.m.

Revive I-5

The third consecutive weekend of Revive I-5 shifts to the three left lanes between the Boeing Access Road and MLK Junior Way. This leaves two lanes open and the on and off ramps at MLK Junior Way.

Lane reductions allow crews to continue working without shutting down the freeway. Weekend work helps keep the project on schedule.

During the past two weekends, WSDOT replaced 72 concrete panels, producing a smoother surface for commuters.

Work has shifted to the northbound lanes of I-5 starting in Tukwila. Until contract work is complete in the southbound direction, weeknight lane and ramp closures will continue in both directions into the fall of 2024.

Nate Conners covers traffic and transportation issues for KIRO Newsradio.

