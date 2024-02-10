Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Weekend Closures: Revive I-5 and Montlake Boulevard

Feb 10, 2024, 9:36 AM

Crews with WSDOT also installed temporary tolling equipment on the 520 bridge, and began demolition...

Crews with WSDOT also installed temporary tolling equipment on the 520 bridge, and began demolition of the transit island next to the eastbound SR 520 ramps to and from Montlake Boulevard. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Montlake Boulevard

This weekend is another full closure of Montlake Boulevard between East Hamlin and East Louisa streets.  Drivers on SR520 won’t be able to access Montlake Boulevard as all ramps will be closed.  Drivers who travel on eastbound 520 from Seattle will be forced to pay the toll to cross Lake Washington, as the only exit before the lake is Montlake Boulevard.

The 520/Montlake Project aims to open the Montlake Lid later this year, with no exact date specified.  In the meantime, commuters are getting used to a constant flow of closures and lane reductions in the area.

This weekend’s closure will include work on traffic signals, wire installation, pavement repair, and removing an existing power pole.  Pedestrians and cyclists will have access across SR520.  Drivers will need to plan on alternate routes.

The closure ends on Monday at 5 a.m.

Other news: WSP recommends charges for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

Revive I-5

The third consecutive weekend of Revive I-5 shifts to the three left lanes between the Boeing Access Road and MLK Junior Way.  This leaves two lanes open and the on and off ramps at MLK Junior Way.

Lane reductions allow crews to continue working without shutting down the freeway.  Weekend work helps keep the project on schedule.

During the past two weekends, WSDOT replaced 72 concrete panels, producing a smoother surface for commuters.

Work has shifted to the northbound lanes of I-5 starting in Tukwila.  Until contract work is complete in the southbound direction, weeknight lane and ramp closures will continue in both directions into the fall of 2024.

Nate Conners covers traffic and transportation issues for KIRO Newsradio.

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: The Seattle Police Department arrived on the scene of an attempted robbery near Ingraham Hig...

Kate Stone

Ingraham High students arrested for trying to rob classmate at gunpoint

Four Ingraham High School students were arrested Friday and are accused of trying to rob another student at gunpoint on school grounds.

13 hours ago

Image: Protesters block a portion of Interstate 5 in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024....

Kate Stone

WSP recommends charges for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

The agency recommended charges against five people accused of being involved in the pro-Palestinian protest that shut down I-5 north for hours last month.

14 hours ago

In this FILE photo provided by Kawena Alo-Kaonohi is a view looking down into Kahakuloa village in ...

Associated Press

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island, U.S. Geological Survey says

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

21 hours ago

A shooting on Aurora leaves man in serious condition, (Photo: Luke Duecy)...

Luke Duecy

Shooting on Aurora leaves man in serious condition

Seattle police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in serious condition.

23 hours ago

The Ryan House in Sumner, Wash. dates to the 1860s; after years of fundraising to preserve it, the ...

Feliks Banel

Ryan House in Sumner named “Most Endangered”

The grassroots effort to save the historic Ryan House in the Pierce County community of Sumner just got a boost from the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation. The statewide advocacy group has added the threatened structure to its list of “Most Endangered Places” in Washington.

1 day ago

Strippers...

Travis Mayfield, KIRO Newsradio

Mayfield: Strippers, strip club owners deserve equity under state law

In Washington, strippers are generally only able to work as independent contractors.

1 day ago

Weekend Closures: Revive I-5 and Montlake Boulevard