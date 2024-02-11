Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘It’s infuriating’: Residents question park safety after Tacoma stabbing

Feb 11, 2024, 8:48 AM

tacoma stabbing...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF AND BRITTANY TOOLIS, KIRO 7 NEWS


Tacoma police are investigating what they say was a random stabbing at Point Defiance Park.

Police say a man stabbed a woman as she walked deep in the park on one of the trails Saturday afternoon.

After the suspect took off, the woman was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officers say they brought in K-9s to help search for the suspect, but the dogs couldn’t pick up a scent in the crowded park.

“Just heard tons of sirens going off for about 20 minutes and they were all heading in the direction of Point Defiance Park,” said Sam Messe, who was in Point Defiance Park, Saturday afternoon.

Tacoma PD says because this happened in a deeply wooded area, this investigation will be difficult.

“There’s not generally cameras in the area, unknown to the person,” said Tacoma PD’s Officer Shelbie Boyd. “It’s frustrating, it’s infuriating that somebody who was enjoying our parks that are beautifully maintained would have to go through something like this.”

Metro Parks Tacoma closed the entrances to the park after the stabbing, but it didn’t evacuate. They said it was a decision they made along with Tacoma PD. Regular parkgoers, like Sam say this random stabbing has them questioning park safety.

“It’s wonderful that this park attracts everyone, it allows people to be here but then hearing this happen is sobering because I walk here solo all the time,” said Sam. “I know a lot of people who do.”

Tacoma PD asks that anyone with information call 253-287-4455.

 

