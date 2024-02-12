Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Protesters upset about treatment from Seattle police

Feb 12, 2024, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

violent crime spree west seattle...

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A pro-Palestinian rally at Seattle’s World Trade Center turned violent over the weekend. Four people were arrested, and several protestors say they had their tires slashed by Seattle police officers.

Those protestors held a news conference on the steps of the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) West Precinct Monday morning, calling for an investigation into what happened and the termination of the SPD Commander in charge of the event.

SPD violently assaulted, slashed tires, used chemical weapons and chased and dog piled people,” protestor Judas said.

Instead of de-escalating the situation, protestors say police made matters worse and protestors were hurt, including one woman who had to be taken to the hospital.

“I was pushed backward to the ground by those police. My head hit the pavement, then police pulled me up and into a cloud of pepper spray,” protestor Linda Bevis said.

SPD says four people were arrested. Two for obstruction, one for pedestrian interference, and one for assaulting an officer. The Department says it will have to research the issue of protestors’ tires being slashed by officers.

Meantime, protestors have a list of demands.

“Drop the charges. Identify and fire the commanding officer. Investigate police violence and publicly report it,” protestor Robert Engel said.

Protestors also hinted there could be legal action taken against the department.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

 

