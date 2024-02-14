Western WA could see snow in the lowlands tonight

Up to three inches of snow — or freezing rain depending on conditions — is expected to land in Western Washington throughout Wednesday night into the morning.

According to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard, the snow is not expected to last long with Thursday temperatures not dipping into the 30s.

“Precipitation will move north Wednesday evening, and while temperatures will be warm enough for mainly rain in some spots, there will be areas where some snow mixes with rain or wet snow falls for a time,” Allard said. “The best opportunity for this will be around western Hood Canal and south/west of Olympia tonight into early Thursday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of the Kitsap Peninsula and south to Chehalis, where one to three inches of slushy snow could fall.”

Snow falling and sticking in lowland regions requires a lot of factors, according to the National Weather Service. This week’s weather is providing dry air, low levels of moisture and temperatures in the 40s — a concoction of elements preventing Seattle and the surrounding areas from having bountiful levels of snow. Local meteorologists believe snow is unlikely to stick anywhere under 1,000 feet above sea level.

An additional Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday night to Thursday morning for the South Cascades as more than a foot and a half of snow could fall around Paradise and Crystal Mountain. Through Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, four to eight inches of snow could occur.

There are chances of rain throughout the rest of the week, no official wind alerts have been activated, as of this reporting.

February is the second-most common month for snow in Seattle, averaging 0.9 inches of snow, according to Best Places. For the year, Seattle averages 4.6 inches of snow, with almost half coming in December.

The latest recorded snowfall in Seattle was April 19, but that occurred 97 years ago.

