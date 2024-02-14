Close
Union calls on rideshare, food delivery drivers to halt work on Valentine’s Day

Feb 14, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:30 am

It may be difficult get to a Rideshare on Valentine's Day. (KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


If you’re thinking of using a rideshare or having some food delivered on Wednesday, you may want to reconsider.

A national union representing drivers across the country is calling for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers to refuse work on Valentine’s Day.

Seattle is one of several dozen cities that were called into action.

The work stoppage in the U.S. and United Kingdom is about pay and working conditions.

“We’re sick of working 80 hours a week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety and worrying about (being) deactivated with the click of a button,” the group Justice For App Workers said, according to CBS News.

In the U.S., the plan is for drivers to stop giving rides to and from all airports in 10 cities for two hours on Wednesday.

Some of the rideshare companies have responded to the action.

Lyft says the company is constantly working to improve conditions for drivers. The company recently introduced a minimum weekly earnings guarantee.

Uber Eats says the company offers drivers flexibility to earn money when and where they choose.

We reached out to a local drivers union to see if many drivers would be taking part, but did not hear back.

