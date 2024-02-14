Close
Win Tickets to Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Feb 14, 2024, 3:27 PM | Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 9:49 am

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, August 30, 2024! Tickets on sale Friday, February 16, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, February 19, through Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

