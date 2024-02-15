Close
UW ranked in top 25% of survey examining ‘most prestigious’ schools

Feb 15, 2024, 2:12 PM

University of Washington Campus (MyNorthwest file photo)

BY BILL KACZARABA


The University of Washington (UW) ranked No. 4 among public universities in the world in a survey examining a school’s prestige through research and teaching.

The Times Higher Education annual reputation ranking listed the top 200 universities, determined by a survey of academics who cast votes on the “most prestigious” schools. The survey was released Monday and reported in UW News.

When including private institutions, UW moved down to No. 26 in the rankings. Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford topped the list.

Among public universities, UW only trails the University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Michigan. UW has consistently been ranked highly as a research center and the medical school is considered to be one of the top in the nation.

The scholars who were invited to participate in the survey were only able to select 15 schools.

Looking at the overall rankings

The order of the top 10 remains mostly unchanged, except for Yale University which dropped to No. 9. China’s Tsinghua University rose one place to No. 8. The UK had the second-highest number of representatives in the ranking overall at 20 schools. Its highest entry is the University of Oxford at No. 4.

China and Germany follow the UK in terms of representation, with 15 and 14 universities, respectively.

There is a rise in the number of universities from the Middle East with seven institutions from this region joining the table this year. They represent the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

World Reputation Rankings 2023: Top 10

Rank in 2023 Rank in 2022 Institution Country/region
1 1 Harvard University United States
2 2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States
3 3 Stanford University United States
4 4 University of Oxford United Kingdom
5 5 University of Cambridge United Kingdom
6 6 University of California, Berkeley United States
7 7 Princeton University United States
8 9 Tsinghua University China
9 8 Yale University United States
10 10 The University of Tokyo Japan

