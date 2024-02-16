Windstorm coming to Western Washington

A windstorm is coming to Western Washington on Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The wind could reach 55 mph in the foothills and on mountain peaks.

⚠️ Mountain gap winds will increase on Friday, reaching 55 mph by the afternoon. This will impact the I-90 and US-2 corridors. Take it slow and stay up to date on the latest forecast: https://t.co/EbaW3y2rqc #WAwx pic.twitter.com/AtP47pfLDy — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 16, 2024

The storm is expected to impact the I-90 and US-2 corridors and power outages could result in the foothills.

The Mountain Gap Winds are likely once again Friday afternoon across the Cascade Foothills. Winds from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are possible, especially near North Bend to Enumclaw, the NWS posted.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard is consistent with NWS regarding strong winds in mountain gaps.

“There is a High Wind Warning for the Cascade Foothills from Friday until Saturday morning,” Allard wrote on his weather blog. “The wind will range from 30-40 mph with gusts around 50-60 mph. The strongest wind will be from late this afternoon/evening until early tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s.”

As far as the lowlands are concerned, Allard claimed most of the area will just see sunshine today, with some increasing high clouds late in the day.

“East wind will increase and anyone normally impacted by Cascade Foothill Gap wind will feel it later this afternoon and into early Saturday,” Allard added.

“There will be a fair amount of cloud cover across the area Saturday with some light showers mainly west of Puget Sound and the Coast. Highs will be right around 50 degrees,” he said.

