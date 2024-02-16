Close
Windstorm coming to Western Washington

Feb 16, 2024, 10:34 AM

Windstorm...

Windstorm moving into Western Washington Friday night through Saturday. Wind map from the National Weather Service. (Photo courtesy of NWS Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of NWS Seattle)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A windstorm is coming to Western Washington on Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The wind could reach 55 mph in the foothills and on mountain peaks.

The storm is expected to impact the I-90 and US-2 corridors and power outages could result in the foothills.

The Mountain Gap Winds are likely once again Friday afternoon across the Cascade Foothills. Winds from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are possible, especially near North Bend to Enumclaw, the NWS posted.

From meteorologist Ted Buehner: There really is a difference between rain and showers

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard is consistent with NWS regarding strong winds in mountain gaps.

“There is a High Wind Warning for the Cascade Foothills from Friday until Saturday morning,” Allard wrote on his weather blog. “The wind will range from 30-40 mph with gusts around 50-60 mph. The strongest wind will be from late this afternoon/evening until early tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s.”

As far as the lowlands are concerned, Allard claimed most of the area will just see sunshine today, with some increasing high clouds late in the day.

“East wind will increase and anyone normally impacted by Cascade Foothill Gap wind will feel it later this afternoon and into early Saturday,” Allard added.

More Buehner: There really is a difference between rain and showers

“There will be a fair amount of cloud cover across the area Saturday with some light showers mainly west of Puget Sound and the Coast. Highs will be right around 50 degrees,” he said.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.

