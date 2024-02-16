Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

UW Medicine: King County sees ‘great increase’ in syphilis cases following national trend

Feb 16, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

syphilis...

A previous AHF billboard campaign offering a warning about the dangers of congenital syphilis with a link for the public to get information on testing and treatment at www.freeSTDcheck.org (Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle and King County are seeing dramatic hikes in syphilis cases, UW Medicine reports.

“We are seeing a great increase in the number of syphilis cases. In the last two years, we’ve seen an increase in women by 90% each year in the incidence of syphilis from 2020 to 2022,” Dr. Meena Ramchandani, an infectious diseases specialist at UW Medicine in Seattle, said in a news release. “With that increase in syphilis that we’re seeing in women and in persons who can become pregnant, we have this increase in congenital syphilis cases, and that’s a huge problem.”

U.S. Attorney’s Office: UW Medicine to provide services to hearing impaired

The increase follows a national trend. According to recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 207,000 cases of syphilis were found in 2022 a nearly 80% increase since 2018.

Syphilis transmission is most prominent among men who have sex with men, but women are contracting the infection with increasing frequency, Ramchandani said in the release.

UW Medicine: After botched appendix surgery, man sues UW Medicine for removing wrong organ

Congenital syphilis occurs during pregnancy when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her fetus. Risks from congenital syphilis include miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, brain and nerve problems or deformed bones. There were over 3,700 cases of congenital syphilis in the United States in 2022, the CDC reports.

“I think that there needs to be increased awareness and increased testing, because syphilis is affecting a lot of populations,” she said.  As for treatment, “Penicillin is the drug of choice, and thankfully syphilis is still susceptible to penicillin. And so, formulas of penicillin can be used to treat and cure syphilis,” Ramchandani said.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.

 

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: This image shows a suspect identified as Marcelo F. Vargas-Fernandez on the Expedia Group ca...

Kate Stone

Expedia to close Seattle offices for 3 days to up security after spy cam reports

Expedia's development comes after a former employee was charged earlier this month with installing spy cameras in two all-gender restrooms on the campus.

2 hours ago

Bus shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent bus incident leaves one person dead

There has been an incident on a Metro Transit bus in Kent that has left one person injured.

2 hours ago

federal way body...

James Lynch

Federal Way Police Chief: ‘No-pursuit law makes communities less safe’

Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang blames Washington State’s no-pursuit law for no being able to capture group that damaged 69 cars.

3 hours ago

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link -- 2 Line BelRed...

Steve Coogan

Sound Transit sets April opening date for 8 new Eastside stations

Sound Transit announced Thursday the initial segment of the Link 2 Line will open to passenger service on Saturday, April 27. 

3 hours ago

Image: Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating t...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift gives $100K to family of woman killed in Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

7 hours ago

navalny death...

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Western officials and Kremlin critics blame Putin for Navalny’s death in prison

"He was killed for exposing Putin and his mafia as the crooks and thieves they are," Kasparov, who lives abroad, wrote on X.

9 hours ago

UW Medicine: King County sees ‘great increase’ in syphilis cases following national trend