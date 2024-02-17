Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect arrested after shooting trooper during traffic stop in Kent

Feb 17, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 3:57 pm

kent trooper shot...

A WSP vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

(Photo courtesy of WSP)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A trooper was shot multiple times after attempting to make a traffic stop in Kent Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A vehicle fled from a traffic stop near an apartment complex on W. James Place around approximately 11 p.m. The driver allegedly collided with another car at the intersection, according to KIRO 7.

The chase continued on foot into an apartment complex, where the driver allegedly shot the trooper several times. The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

More on crime in WA: Father won’t face charge in newborn baby’s death

WSP authorized both aircraft and K-9 units to try and locate the suspect, eventually spotting both the driver and a woman companion, who were taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: The Washington State Patrol released a statement Friday, Feb. 16 about charges being recomme...

Kate Stone

More charges recommended for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

Washington State Patrol forwarded their recommendations for seven additional people involved in the pro-Palestinian protest that shut down I-5 be charged.

24 hours ago

Bus shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead

A shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Kent Friday afternoon left one person dead.

1 day ago

12 13 year olds carjacking gunpoint...

Frank Sumrall

Video: 12, 13-year-old boys arrested for carjacking with gun

Officers first attempted to stop the suspects near North 82nd Street, but they sped away, hopping on State Route 99 in the stolen car.

2 days ago

King County sheriff...

Heather Bosch

2 men tied to white supremacist group charged in Maple Valley murders

Two men tied to a white supremacist prison group have been charged in the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found dumped in Maple Valley in 2023.

2 days ago

machete...

James Lynch

Store owner prevents robbery by bringing a machete to a knife fight

A 70-year-old store owner fended off a knife-wielding robber by brandishing his own store's defense system -- a really big machete.

2 days ago

carjacking kent...

Frank Sumrall

Two carjacking suspects arrested after evading police with multiple stolen cars

The man driving the recently stolen Ford Explorer eventually abandoned the car and carjacked a blue SUV minutes later.  

3 days ago

Suspect arrested after shooting trooper during traffic stop in Kent