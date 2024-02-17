A trooper was shot multiple times after attempting to make a traffic stop in Kent Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A vehicle fled from a traffic stop near an apartment complex on W. James Place around approximately 11 p.m. The driver allegedly collided with another car at the intersection, according to KIRO 7.

#Breaking Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop and vehicle fled near Driftwood apartments in Kent. Suspect fled on foot and fired at the trooper hitting him in the leg. He is being transported to Harborview with non-life threatening injuries. I am heading to the scene now. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 17, 2024

The chase continued on foot into an apartment complex, where the driver allegedly shot the trooper several times. The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

WSP authorized both aircraft and K-9 units to try and locate the suspect, eventually spotting both the driver and a woman companion, who were taken into custody.

