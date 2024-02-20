Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Study: Washington ranked #1 state with the worst pothole problems

Feb 19, 2024, 5:51 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm

Potholes...

Potholes can be dangerous to drivers and cause a considerable amount of damage. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It may not surprise those of us who grapple with Washington roads, but the state is ranked #1 regarding pothole problems in a study by AAA as reported in USA Today.

Minnesota and Michigan joined Washington in the top three with pothole issues.

The real shock comes when you fold money into the equation. The average pothole repair bill is $460, the number of which has increased by 57% between 2021 and 2022.

Since all states don’t keep pothole counts or issues, the survey is based on Google Trends Data.

Potholes are caused by traffic, surface cracks, and water. They can form at any time of year, but pothole season is in the early spring when the freeze-thaw cycle occurs.

Political news: Seattle PD, FD deliver sobering statistics to Seattle City Council

Areas that are most prone to potholes include:

  • Poor drainage
  • Where roads dip, such as the trough under viaducts
  • With heavy vehicle traffic
  • Where poor maintenance allows small fissures to deteriorate 
    In the US, 15% of drivers need repairs due to potholes each year, and American drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing car damage caused by potholes. 

To report a pothole to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), you can call (509) 324-6566. You can also report an issue on state highways on the feedback page.

By the way, states with the least pothole issues: Wyoming, Nevada, and Alabama.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor at MyNorthwest.

 

MyNorthwest News

A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

Steve Coogan and Sam Campbell

‘Unacceptable’: Seattle police officers disciplined after delayed shooting response

A new report has revealed two Seattle Police Department officers took over 20 minutes to get to a shooting scene a mile away in late 2022.

6 hours ago

A driver drove a car on a sidewalk in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood on the evening of Saturday, Fe...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

‘Neighbors outraged’: Driver pulls onto Ballard sidewalk to escape police

It was all caught on surveillance camera. The neighbors believe the vehicle came from an encampment a block away.

10 hours ago

Warmer temperatures recently brought people out to Green Lake....

Ted Buehner

Winter’s still here, but the weather will reflect a sense spring is coming

It is mid-February. Each day is getting a bit over three minutes longer and daylight hours have expanded to about 10.5 hours.

13 hours ago

Image: An elk was spotted with a tire stuck on its antler in late January 2024....

Steve Coogan

Elk spotted with a tire on its antler: Why it’s likely not in danger

Late last month, reports of an elk with a tire stuck on its antlers at Lake Wilderness Park in Maple Valley began to surface.

1 day ago

Image: Police detectives in Tacoma are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect respons...

Steve Coogan

Tacoma police release sketch of man suspected in woman’s stabbing

On Feb. 10, the victim was walking at Point Defiance Park when was attacked by an unknown man, the Tacoma Police Department reported.

1 day ago

Image: A Seattle Fire Department vehicle, Seattle Fire Department, vaccine mandate, Seattle Fire...

Steve Coogan and Matt Markovich

Seattle PD, FD deliver sobering statistics to Seattle City Council

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz and SFD Chief Harold Scoggins delivered stark reminders the issues of crime, homicide and homelessness haven't changed much.

1 day ago

Study: Washington ranked #1 state with the worst pothole problems