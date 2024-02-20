Study: Washington ranked #1 state with the worst pothole problems

It may not surprise those of us who grapple with Washington roads, but the state is ranked #1 regarding pothole problems in a study by AAA as reported in USA Today.

Minnesota and Michigan joined Washington in the top three with pothole issues.

The real shock comes when you fold money into the equation. The average pothole repair bill is $460, the number of which has increased by 57% between 2021 and 2022.

Since all states don’t keep pothole counts or issues, the survey is based on Google Trends Data.

Potholes are caused by traffic, surface cracks, and water. They can form at any time of year, but pothole season is in the early spring when the freeze-thaw cycle occurs.

Areas that are most prone to potholes include:

Poor drainage

Where roads dip, such as the trough under viaducts

With heavy vehicle traffic

Where poor maintenance allows small fissures to deteriorate In the US, 15% of drivers need repairs due to potholes each year, and American drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing car damage caused by potholes.

To report a pothole to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), you can call (509) 324-6566. You can also report an issue on state highways on the feedback page.

By the way, states with the least pothole issues: Wyoming, Nevada, and Alabama.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor at MyNorthwest.