Rantz: Washington Democrat exposed for lying about carbon tax, I-2117

Controversial Washington state Democrat Marko Liias was caught in a whopper of a lie about the carbon tax and Washington Initiative 2117 (I-2117). And he used government resources to do it.

As the State Senator from Edmonds, Liias is vehemently opposing I-2117. Why? Because it threatens to dismantle Governor Jay Inslee’s beloved carbon tax scheme under the Climate Commitment Act, which is already costing drivers an extra $0.50 per gallon at the pump.

Liias shamelessly claims that backing I-2117 would cut essentially funding for our roads and bridges—apparently, they’d be “cancelled by I-2117.” Scary stuff, right? Except it’s nonsense.

Desperate to lie about Washington I-2117 to save the carbon tax

The Democrat knows full well that neither roads nor bridges use any of the Climate Commitment Act for funding. How could he not? He’s the Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, setting those very budget priorities.

Washington drivers, understandably miffed about their lighter bank accounts, see the problem and are likely to support I-2117. After the revelation that Inslee and Washington Democrats claimed it would only cost pennies (or save drivers money) when their own projections said the opposite, made sure of that.

Eco-radical Liias seems to think skyrocketing gas prices are the golden ticket to pushing Washingtonians out of their cars. But as his uphill battle gets steeper, he resorts to blatant lies.

Rantz: Democrat Sen Marko Liias defends ghoulish 30-week abortion

Marko Liias is transparent with carbon tax, Washington I-2117 lies

The reality is that the carbon tax revenue is mostly funneled into electrifying our infrastructure and state fleet, all to meet those Democrat mandates pushing us towards an all-electric vehicle (EV) future. Some funds also go to bike safety programs.

The funds from the Act are earmarked for things like EVs for State Parks, pie-in-the-sky ultra-high-speed rail, bike safety education programs in schools, and all-electric ferries.

State Rep. Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn) called out Liias’s lies by revealing that “not a dime” is spent as the Democrat claimed. Liias’s response? To double down on his deceit, shifting gears to audaciously claim he was actually talking about ferry defunding.

Except Liias wasn’t talking about ferries. He was fearmongering about “preservation and maintenance of roads in every community” and “critical bridge maintenance.” The posts even provide pictures of a car and a bridge. If ferries were his concern, he would’ve said so. To try to cover his tracks, Liias posted a ferry-themed message days after being exposed for his carbon tax and I-2117 lies.

I-2117 would repeal the Climate Commitment Act, stripping $4.5B for transportation funding projects across WA. That devastation would force difficult choices and potentially put at risk funding for critical work on the preservation and maintenance of roads in every community. pic.twitter.com/yd3Rym5z1j — Sen. Marko Liias (@SenMarkoLiias) February 15, 2024

SUBSCRIBE: The Jason Rantz Show podcast

How to get away with a political lie in Washington state

When cornered again about his fabrications, Liias gave us a condescending line about the complexity of transportation policy. This is inarguably true. It’s one reason why Liias told a whopper of a lie: he knows the general public doesn’t follow how tax dollars are earmarked.

This is inarguably true. It’s one reason why Liias told a whopper of a lie: he knows the general public doesn’t understand how the tax dollars are spent. And that’s to his benefit. Liias is exceptionally anti-car. The idea that he cares about your experience on the roads when you’re in a car is absurd.

Liias, like many far-left lawmakers, enjoys a certain privilege in a media landscape dominated by far-left newsrooms. Outlets like the Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune and KING 5 are desperate for access to Democrat lawmakers in a state where one party holds the reins. Consequently, they often turn a blind eye to the lies. The result? A lack of honest, critical coverage, leaving the public in the dark when lies like these are spread.

In the end, it’s not just about I-2117 or the carbon tax; it’s about accountability and the truth. And as long as figures like Liias continue to spin their tales unchecked, it’s up to us to sift through the rhetoric and uncover the reality. Somebody has to. And, at least he’s abandoning the lie that the carbon tax isn’t responsible for the rise in gas prices.

Rantz: Seattle English students told it’s ‘white supremacy’ to love reading, writing

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz