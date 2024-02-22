Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Washington Democrat exposed for lying about carbon tax, I-2117

Feb 21, 2024, 5:50 PM

Sen. Marko Liias...

Sen. Marko Liias presents his post on the carbon tax. (Photo: Liias legislative page)

(Photo: Liias legislative page)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Controversial Washington state Democrat Marko Liias was caught in a whopper of a lie about the carbon tax and Washington Initiative 2117 (I-2117). And he used government resources to do it.

As the State Senator from Edmonds, Liias is vehemently opposing I-2117. Why? Because it threatens to dismantle Governor Jay Inslee’s beloved carbon tax scheme under the Climate Commitment Act, which is already costing drivers an extra $0.50 per gallon at the pump.

Liias shamelessly claims that backing I-2117 would cut essentially funding for our roads and bridges—apparently, they’d be “cancelled by I-2117.” Scary stuff, right? Except it’s nonsense.

Desperate to lie about Washington I-2117 to save the carbon tax

The Democrat knows full well that neither roads nor bridges use any of the Climate Commitment Act for funding. How could he not? He’s the Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, setting those very budget priorities.

Washington drivers, understandably miffed about their lighter bank accounts, see the problem and are likely to support I-2117. After the revelation that Inslee and Washington Democrats claimed it would only cost pennies (or save drivers money) when their own projections said the opposite, made sure of that.

Eco-radical Liias seems to think skyrocketing gas prices are the golden ticket to pushing Washingtonians out of their cars. But as his uphill battle gets steeper, he resorts to blatant lies.

Rantz: Democrat Sen Marko Liias defends ghoulish 30-week abortion

Marko Liias is transparent with carbon tax, Washington I-2117 lies

The reality is that the carbon tax revenue is mostly funneled into electrifying our infrastructure and state fleet, all to meet those Democrat mandates pushing us towards an all-electric vehicle (EV) future. Some funds also go to bike safety programs.

The funds from the Act are earmarked for things like EVs for State Parks, pie-in-the-sky ultra-high-speed rail, bike safety education programs in schools, and all-electric ferries.

State Rep. Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn) called out Liias’s lies by revealing that “not a dime” is spent as the Democrat claimed. Liias’s response? To double down on his deceit, shifting gears to audaciously claim he was actually talking about ferry defunding.

Except Liias wasn’t talking about ferries. He was fearmongering about “preservation and maintenance of roads in every community” and “critical bridge maintenance.” The posts even provide pictures of a car and a bridge. If ferries were his concern, he would’ve said so. To try to cover his tracks, Liias posted a ferry-themed message days after being exposed for his carbon tax and I-2117 lies.

SUBSCRIBE: The Jason Rantz Show podcast

How to get away with a political lie in Washington state

When cornered again about his fabrications, Liias gave us a condescending line about the complexity of transportation policy. This is inarguably true. It’s one reason why Liias told a whopper of a lie: he knows the general public doesn’t follow how tax dollars are earmarked.

This is inarguably true. It’s one reason why Liias told a whopper of a lie: he knows the general public doesn’t understand how the tax dollars are spent. And that’s to his benefit. Liias is exceptionally anti-car. The idea that he cares about your experience on the roads when you’re in a car is absurd.

Liias, like many far-left lawmakers, enjoys a certain privilege in a media landscape dominated by far-left newsrooms. Outlets like the Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune and KING 5 are desperate for access to Democrat lawmakers in a state where one party holds the reins. Consequently, they often turn a blind eye to the lies. The result? A lack of honest, critical coverage, leaving the public in the dark when lies like these are spread.

In the end, it’s not just about I-2117 or the carbon tax; it’s about accountability and the truth. And as long as figures like Liias continue to spin their tales unchecked, it’s up to us to sift through the rhetoric and uncover the reality. Somebody has to. And, at least he’s abandoning the lie that the carbon tax isn’t responsible for the rise in gas prices.

Rantz: Seattle English students told it’s ‘white supremacy’ to love reading, writing

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Image:A person poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in Salt Lake ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington Dems may push ‘porn’ on kids with law ending LGBTQ book bans

Washington state Democrats move to ban so-called LGBTQ book bans. But it still allows book bans if Democrats don't support the content.

1 day ago

Homosexual intifada...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle activists declare a ‘homosexual intifada’

As if "Queers for Palestine" wasn't enough of a self-parody, keffiyeh-donning gay activists in Seattle have declared a "homosexual intifada."

2 days ago

Image: The scene from the shooting of a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper in Kent on Friday, Fe...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Judge nearly let go suspect in WSP trooper shooting in Kent

A Department of Corrections warrant was the only thing that stopped the judge from releasing the suspect.

2 days ago

Seattle crime...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle restaurant owner ‘lost all faith’ in city after 23rd break-in

Seattle's crime crisis hit a restaurant for the 23rd time, according to the owner. He says he's lost all faith in the city.

6 days ago

Image: Lincoln High School in Seattle teachings on white supremacy leads to controversy. Seattle wh...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle English students told it’s ‘white supremacy’ to love reading, writing

Seattle Public Schools lesson claims love for reading, writing is "white supremacy," sparking another controversy.

7 days ago

Image: These are portions of a presentation titled "Stronger Together: An introduction to anti-raci...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: DEI training suspended for compromising King County firefighters’ beliefs

King County firefighters argue their mandatory DEI training forced them to compromise deeply held beliefs. The training is now on pause.

8 days ago

Rantz: Washington Democrat exposed for lying about carbon tax, I-2117