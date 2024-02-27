Two injured in Renton shooting at homeless encampment

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Renton at an encampment near the Cedar River Dog Park that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The incident was near the 1500 block of Houser Way South, not far from Liberty Park, along the Cedar River Trail. Renton police said a male suspect fired at a tent, striking two people — a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 Tuesday morning, February 27, 2024, in the 1500 blk Houser Way S. There is one known victim. Will post more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dYsNSe8KV4 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 27, 2024

“I heard what was an unusual sound. It sounded like a few rapid pops,” a homeless man camping nearby told KIRO Newsradio. “A ton of police lights were lining up the area, bouncing off the walls of my tent. I look outside and there’s seven, eight cop cars down there.”

The two victims were inside a tent sleeping when they were shot from outside. According to Renton Police Spokesperson Meeghan Black, they were shot by someone they knew. The 30-year-old was shot in the torso while the 20-year-old was shot in the arm. One victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the other to Valley Medical Center. Both of their statuses are currently unknown.

Tensions had allegedly been rising between the shooter and victims for the past few days, police on the scene told KIRO Newsradio.

This is the (very dark) scene where Renton police say two people were shot in a tent. The shooting happened at an encampment near the Cedar River Dog Park. Police say the suspect is “well known” to them. The victims’ current status is unknown. Video from @RentonpdWA pic.twitter.com/LbwKfyiP0W — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 27, 2024

While no arrests have been made, one of the victims was able to identify the suspect and investigators are searching for him, as of this reporting. Police stated the suspect is well known among local law enforcement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

