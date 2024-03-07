Multiple suspects arrested after barricading themselves in First Hill
Mar 7, 2024, 7:04 AM
At least three people have been taken into custody in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood following a barricaded standoff Thursday morning.
Seattle police (SPD) reported the suspects were barricaded inside a building on the 1400 block of Madison Street, where a standoff ensued.
Police on scene in the 1400 block of Madison Street with barricaded suspects of a robbery. Please stay out of the area.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 7, 2024
This is a developing story, check back for updates
