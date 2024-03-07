Close
Multiple suspects arrested after barricading themselves in First Hill

Mar 7, 2024, 7:04 AM

BY FRANK SUMRALL


At least three people have been taken into custody in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood following a barricaded standoff Thursday morning.

Seattle police (SPD) reported the suspects were barricaded inside a building on the 1400 block of Madison Street, where a standoff ensued.

This is a developing story, check back for updates 

Contributing: KIRO 7

Multiple suspects arrested after barricading themselves in First Hill