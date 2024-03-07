Multiple suspects arrested after barricading themselves in First Hill

At least three people have been taken into custody in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood following a barricaded standoff Thursday morning.

Seattle police (SPD) reported the suspects were barricaded inside a building on the 1400 block of Madison Street, where a standoff ensued.

More on Wash. crime: Man suspected of killing WSP trooper was in the country illegally, ICE says

Police on scene in the 1400 block of Madison Street with barricaded suspects of a robbery. Please stay out of the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 7, 2024

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.