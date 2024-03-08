Close
Lanes reopened on I-5 in Seattle after collision, delays mostly over

Mar 8, 2024, 7:04 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

A collision on I-5 in Seattle heading northbound. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT on X)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A collision on Interstate 5 heading north blocked two right lanes just south of Interstate 90 in Seattle Friday morning. While those lanes have reopened, as of this reporting, there were delays of up to 40 minutes at one point. Those delays have mostly cooled, as of approximately 9 a.m.

The Spokane Street on-ramp was partially blocked as well this morning. Fire Assistance and Washington State Patrol (WSP) representatives are on the scene, preparing drivers for delays on both I-5 as well as on the Spokane Street on-ramp.

More on Wash. roads: Expanded SR 520 tolling going down to wire in Olympia

Additionally, there was a collision partially blocking lanes on I-5 heading north from S. Columbian Way, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). No delays are expected.

