Lanes reopened on I-5 in Seattle after collision, delays mostly over

A collision on Interstate 5 heading north blocked two right lanes just south of Interstate 90 in Seattle Friday morning. While those lanes have reopened, as of this reporting, there were delays of up to 40 minutes at one point. Those delays have mostly cooled, as of approximately 9 a.m.

The Spokane Street on-ramp was partially blocked as well this morning. Fire Assistance and Washington State Patrol (WSP) representatives are on the scene, preparing drivers for delays on both I-5 as well as on the Spokane Street on-ramp.

UPDATE: There’s a collision blocking the two right lanes on NB I-5 just south of I-90 in #Seattle. The Spokane St. on-ramp is partially blocked as well. Fire Assistance and State Patrol are on scene.

Additionally, there was a collision partially blocking lanes on I-5 heading north from S. Columbian Way, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). No delays are expected.

