The body of a missing Mercer Island man has been found in Grays Harbor.

According to the Mercer Island Police Department, 74-year-old Curtis Engeland died due to a sharp force injury to the neck. His death is being ruled a homicide.

Engeland was last seen on Feb. 23 near his home on Mercer Island.

His body was found in Cosmopolis, southeast of Aberdeen.

“I was very shocked,” Jessica Le, Engeland’s neighbor, told KIRO 7.

Laurie Goeken said she’s known Engeland for a decade.

“He brings over flowers and vegetables. He attends our family events,” she said.

Goeken said Engeland was an avid hiker and gardener.

She told KIRO 7 that from the beginning, she and other neighbors felt something was truly off about the set of circumstances.

“It is just very, very difficult to process and understand,” Goeken said.

No word on suspects or a motive.

