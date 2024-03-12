Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Mercer Island man believed to be kidnapping, homicide victim

Mar 11, 2024, 6:22 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Missing Mercer Island man...

Missing Mercer Island man. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The body of a missing Mercer Island man has been found in Grays Harbor.

According to the Mercer Island Police Department, 74-year-old Curtis Engeland died due to a sharp force injury to the neck. His death is being ruled a homicide.

Engeland was last seen on Feb. 23 near his home on Mercer Island.

His body was found in Cosmopolis, southeast of Aberdeen.

“I was very shocked,” Jessica Le, Engeland’s neighbor, told KIRO 7.

Other crime: Renton business owner missing since Feb. 26 found dead in Mexico

Laurie Goeken said she’s known Engeland for a decade.

“He brings over flowers and vegetables. He attends our family events,” she said.

Goeken said Engeland was an avid hiker and gardener.

She told KIRO 7 that from the beginning, she and other neighbors felt something was truly off about the set of circumstances.

“It is just very, very difficult to process and understand,” Goeken said.

No word on suspects or a motive.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

White Center shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Temporary lockdown at schools in White Center after man shot

Schools in White Center were in lockdown Monday after a person was shot near the campus of Evergreen High School.

3 hours ago

Cherry blossom trees UW...

Bill Kaczaraba

Univ. of Washington cherry trees close in on full bloom

Cherry trees on the University of Washington campus are set to bloom in full this month often attracting big crowds to the Quad.

5 hours ago

Paris...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Random attack turns Paris vacation into nightmare for South King family

A family with ties to Covington and South King County is clinging on to hope after their loved one – 21-year-old Justin Han – was brutally, and apparently randomly, attacked in Paris while on vacation.

10 hours ago

police lights...

Bill Kaczaraba

Deadly weekend in Thurston County; suspected homicides within hours of each other

Two homicides happened in Thurston County within hours of each other on Saturday morning.

11 hours ago

burien camping ban...

Sam Campbell

Burien police officer not enforcing city’s new camping ban

A Burien police officer backed down from enforcing the city’s camping ban after being confronted by a former city council member.

13 hours ago

stabbings tukwila shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Multiple stabbings in Tukwila Sunday night, half-mile from earlier shooting

Multiple stabbings occurred in Tukwila Sunday night, just a half-mile away from an earlier fatal shooting.

14 hours ago

Mercer Island man believed to be kidnapping, homicide victim