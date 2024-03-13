One dead in fatal shooting at a gas station in North Seattle

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a gas station and convenience store in North Seattle.

The shooting happened at the Arco gas station on Aurora Avenue North and 105th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD) spokesperson Shawn Weismiller. Officers in the area heard shots being fired and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a fatal gunshot wound.

“The (officers) located a male with a gunshot wound and started CPR until Seattle Fire arrived,” Weismiller told KIRO Newsradio. “Despite life-saving efforts, the male, presumably in his late 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

More than a dozen patrol cars responded and a K-9 unit was brought in to search the area. The large crime scene lasted until 4:30 a.m., with crime scene tape around the gas pumps and officers outside.

OVERNIGHT: This is the Arco where police say a man in his 30s was shot and killed last night. SPD tells me officers heard the he was actually found inside this gas station. pic.twitter.com/YOfLYQrBVh — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) March 13, 2024

SPD told KIRO Newsradio that the victim was found inside this gas station.

Contributing: KIRO 7

