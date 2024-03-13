Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

One dead in fatal shooting at a gas station in North Seattle

Mar 13, 2024, 7:30 AM

fatal shooting north seattle...

The Arco gas station-turned crime scene on Aurora Avenue North and 105th Street. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a gas station and convenience store in North Seattle.

The shooting happened at the Arco gas station on Aurora Avenue North and 105th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD) spokesperson Shawn Weismiller. Officers in the area heard shots being fired and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a fatal gunshot wound.

“The (officers) located a male with a gunshot wound and started CPR until Seattle Fire arrived,” Weismiller told KIRO Newsradio. “Despite life-saving efforts, the male, presumably in his late 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

More Wash. crime: Man stabbed on Link light rail in SeaTac after alleged fight

More than a dozen patrol cars responded and a K-9 unit was brought in to search the area. The large crime scene lasted until 4:30 a.m., with crime scene tape around the gas pumps and officers outside.

SPD told KIRO Newsradio that the victim was found inside this gas station.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

light rail stabbed...

Frank Sumrall

Man stabbed on Link light rail in SeaTac after alleged fight

A man is recovering after being stabbed during a fight aboard a Link light rail train in SeaTac Monday night.

4 hours ago

Photo: SPD vehicle...

Julia Dallas

‘Personally alarmed’: Seattle police chief presents ideas as officer numbers sink

Seattle council members were briefed on SPD's recruitment project. Some criticized the department for losing more officers than were hired in recent years.

16 hours ago

Photo: Green Hill School in Chehalis....

Kate Stone

Employee at state-run youth detention center accused of trying to start riot

An employee at a state-run youth detention center in Chehalis is now behind bars, accused of trying to start a prison riot. The woman is 30-year-old Michelle Goodman, according to court records. She was booked Monday into the Lewis County jail on multiple charges. They include conspiracy to incite a prison riot at the Green […]

19 hours ago

The Washington State Ferry Samish crew, along with the United States Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound...

Nate Connors

Ferry captain: Training, expertise led to successful rescue operation

The rescue operation led by Captain Noah Landau and the Washington State Ferry crew is a remarkable example of the bravery and professionalism that maritime workers exhibit in times of crisis.

19 hours ago

Show girls...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle nightclub becomes first to mix striptease and spirits

A SoDo nightclub will become the first nude establishment to serve alcohol in the state.

20 hours ago

Photo: A marcher wears a shirt reading "No more stolen sisters" during the third annual march and g...

Julia Dallas

State legislature approves funding to identify remains of missing, murdered Indigenous people

The state legislature approved funding to uncover unidentified remains of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.

21 hours ago

One dead in fatal shooting at a gas station in North Seattle