Megan Rapinoe’s No. 15 jersey to be retired by Seattle Reign FC

The Seattle Reign FC is retiring the jersey donning No. 15, worn by one of the club’s all-time greats Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe will be the first player in Reign history to have their jersey retired.

“I have lived so much life in this jersey and I’m humbled to see it retire alongside me. It represents so much more than myself — a team, a city, and a lifetime of memories,” Rapinoe said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to the Reign and to my teammates for the love, the support and the opportunity to leave a piece of my heart on the field.”

Rapinoe played in 115 regular season appearances during her Seattle Reign FC career and 11 playoff appearances. The electric winger recorded 54 goals and 28 assists, both Reign FC records, alongside ranking fourth in regular season appearances, starts and minutes played in club history.

She was honored among the first and second teams of the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) Best XI Awards a combined six times throughout her career, the second most in Reign history.

“She cemented herself as one of the greatest and we’re proud to celebrate all that she has accomplished on the field while wearing the number 15,” Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey said. “She made an everlasting impact in our locker room through her loyalty, leadership, courage and commitment. We can’t wait to celebrate P later this season.”

But it is Rapinoe’s work off the field that made her legend in Seattle, using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice and gender equity. In addition to the hardware she collected for her achievements in both the NWSL and the U.S. national team, Rapinoe has been honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and was named one of Time’s Women of the Year.

“The number 15 jersey will forever be remembered for not only the person who wore it, but for everything and everyone she represented along her journey with the club,” Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore said in a statement. “Megan Rapinoe’s legacy and the retirement of her Seattle Reign FC jersey, the first in club history, is fitting, deserved, and hopefully a reminder to everyone that we were fortunate to witness her time here.”

The ceremony will take place during a match set for August 25.

