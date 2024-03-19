Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

4 killed, 4 injured in major vehicle accident in Renton

Mar 19, 2024, 1:50 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

A Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority vehicle seen in March 2024....

A Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority vehicle seen in March 2024. (Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority/@PugetSoundFire on X)

(Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority/@PugetSoundFire on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A “serious vehicle accident” involving four cars at the intersection of 140th Avenue and SE 192nd Street in Renton killed four people on Tuesday, Sgt. Eric White of the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said, according to KIRO Newsradio.

Three other people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. A fourth person was injured in the accident, but suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway and will keep the intersection closed for several hours. Deputies believe speed may have been a factor, KIRO Newsradio reported.

Previous information about the accident

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864), published multiple posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, providing updates on the accident and stated four people were critically injured.

Renton Firefighters posted additional information just after 12:50 p.m., in its initial X post, stating that the first engine that arrived on the scene reported multiple vehicles with heavy damage.

Several minutes before 1 p.m., Renton Firefighters reported on X that there were four critical patients and extrication was needed.

At 1:15 p.m., Renton Firefighters confirmed on X three people had died and four others were injured.

In what was classified on X as its final update at 1:23 p.m., the Renton Firefighters stated that “all patients are being transported to an area Level 1 trauma center and the roadway will be closed for undetermined amount of time.”

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority posted on X Tuesday afternoon it is on the scene of the accident with Renton Regional Fire Authority and King County Medic One.

Puget Sound Fire wrote on X at 3:34 p.m. that fire departments have left the scene. However, the intersection of SE 192nd Street and 140th Avenue SE “will be closed for several hours while KCSO conducts their investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

