KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Rep. Jayapal claims immigration enforcement is ‘cruel’ after SCOTUS Texas decision

Mar 19, 2024, 3:45 PM

Image: In an aerial view, immigrants pass through coils of razor wire while crossing the U.S.-Mexic...

In an aerial view, immigrants pass through coils of razor wire while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on March 13, 2024 in El Paso, Texas. The wire was placed by the troops as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" to deter migrants from crossing into Texas. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

(Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Radical progressive U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, is livid that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is allowing Texas to enforce a law giving local police to power to arrest illegal immigrants. The SCOTUS Texas ruling rejects a Biden administration emergency request.

“This is an appallingly cruel and clearly unconstitutional law. This legislation will not only create chaos, confusion, and disorder in the immigration system — it will lead to racial profiling of immigrant and minority communities, stoking fear in communities across Texas,” Jayapal claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She went on to claim that the law temporarily cleared in the SCOTUS Texas decision is “xenophobic” and “undermines current federal law,” even though federal laws are not being adequately pursued because of far-left complaints coming from Jayapal and other Squad members in the U.S. House.

What does the SCOTUS Texas decision mean?

The SCOTUS Texas decision focused on SB4, which allows the state’s law enforcement to arrest those who illegally cross the border. It also gives local judges the power to order illegal immigrants be deported to Mexico.

Texas lawmakers, with the support of many in law enforcement, felt the law was necessary because the Biden administration has chosen to not adequately enforce immigration law.

The law may not survive legal scrutiny as it heads to a lower court on appeal.

The SCOTUS Texas decision came because an appeals court hasn’t yet weighed in on the issue. The court did not appear to want to unnecessarily involve itself in a contentious political issue when it hasn’t even went though the normal appeal process.

Jayapal, an open-borders Democrat, is an outspoken critic of immigration enforcement. It is no shock that she was immediately triggered by the SCOTUS Texas move. Jayapal has not yet weighed in on news that a judge ruled that illegal immigrants are entitled to Second Amendment rights. While Jayapal loathes guns, she advocates for illegal immigrants, putting her in a bind that the SCOTUS Texas decision avoided.

Jason Rantz Show

